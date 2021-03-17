 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 55.0°F   light drizzle fog/mist   Light Drizzle Fog/Mist

Firefighters Contend With 2 Apartment Fires Overnight

Wednesday, March 17, 2021
- photo by CFD

The Chattanooga Fire Department’s Green Shift was still at it at daybreak on Wednesday, working two apartment fires that broke out overnight.

 

Around midnight, crews responded to 801 Tunnel Boulevard. Smoke was reported from one of the apartments and, when Engine 15 arrived, light smoke was visible. Engine 5 and 15 found fire in the wall. It appeared to be electrical.

The Red Cross was called for five displaced residents.

 

Then just before 5 a.m., companies responded to 3641 Chateau Lane to deal with a room and contents fire in an apartment building. A quick knockdown by Engine 5’s crew contained the fire to that one apartment. An investigator was called because the apartment was vacant. There were no injuries.

 

Engine 5, Ladder 5, Engine 15, Squad 13, Engine 4, Engine 9, Ladder 13, Squad 1, Battalion 1 and Battalion 2 responded.

 

Fire officials said, "A wild 24 hours for these firefighters- great work to responding to multiple fires and many other calls."

- photo by CFD

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Roy Exum: He Earned 'The Medal'

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

