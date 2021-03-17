Flooding Is Extensive In The Vicinity Of The Chattanooga Airport, Many Other Area Locations; Numerous Roads Closed

Continued downpours brought extensive flooding in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport and a number of other area locations. Numerous roads were closed.

A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 8:15 p.m. on Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 18 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The creek was expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.

At 21 feet, Mack Smith Road and Lovell Field Loop become impassable. Water begins to come onto Airport Road, just north of the terminal complex. West Chickamauga Creek increases to near a half mile wide in places, becoming hazardous to adjacent travel in East Ridge. At 22 feet, Airport Road is closed to traffic. A couple of homes are slightly flooded near the intersection of Mack Smith Road and May Street. Flooding becomes extensive around the north end of the airport.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on Feb. 25, 2016.

City officials said at 9:44 p.m. that the following locations are closed or reduced lanes due to flooding:

PROVINCE/AIRPORT

2745 CANNON AVE

510 ELY RD

7804 E BRAINERD

DAVIDSON AT GUNBARREL

5500 MILLER DR

MORRIS HILL AT E BRAINERD

CANNON AT 28 TH

1020 W 37 TH ST

3500 5 TH AVE

BASS RD AT E BRAINERD

SHALLOWFORD AT JENKINS

7600 DAVIDSON (NEW FLOOD GATES ARE ACTIVATED, SEE ATTACHED)

420 SHAWNEE TRL

1900 DODSON

2911 HAMILL RD

100 CENTRAL DR

4401 N CHOCTAW DR

GUNBARELL AT COMMONS

5830 BRAINERD

E BRAINERD AT ANDERSON

2600-2800 MCCALLIE

Officials said, "These are the known flooding locations as of 9:30 p.m. However, additional roads may incur flooding as heavy rains persist.





Please report flooded locations by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525





There is also a Flood Warning for Bradley County and Marion County. The public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms with multiple roads closed due to high water across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. *

Some locations that will experience flooding include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Jasper, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell, Kimball, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Harrison, South Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, East Cleveland, Red Bank, Collegedale, Powells Crossroads and Orme, the NWS said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area overnight, which will result in additional flooding.

A Flood Warning continues for the West Chickamauga Creek near Fort Oglethorpe from Thursday morning to late Friday night. At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday the stage was 10 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday to a crest of 12 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gauge on the Georgia Highway 146 or Cloud Springs Road bridge. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the south East Ridge area.

A Flood Warning continues for Lookout Creek near New England until Friday evening. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. Lookout Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 16 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. At 15 feet, minor flooding continues to expand along Sells Lane in Trenton, Mason Road near Rising Fawn and Creek Road near New England. These roads and other roads with creeks flowing into Lookout Creek will flood causing the roads to be closed. The water will be a few feet deep on portions of these roads. Also minor flooding will continue to expand downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area.