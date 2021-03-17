 Wednesday, March 17, 2021 58.0°F   light rain fog/mist   Light Rain Fog/Mist

Breaking News


Flooding Is Extensive In The Vicinity Of The Chattanooga Airport, Many Other Area Locations; Numerous Roads Closed

Wednesday, March 17, 2021

Continued downpours brought extensive flooding in the vicinity of the Chattanooga Airport and a number of other area locations. Numerous roads were closed.

A Flood Warning continues for South Chickamauga Creek until Friday afternoon. At 8:15 p.m. on  Wednesday the stage was 14.8 feet and rising. Flood stage is 18 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The creek was expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday evening to a crest of 21.5 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage Friday morning.

At 21 feet, Mack Smith Road and Lovell Field Loop become impassable. Water begins to come onto Airport Road, just north of the terminal complex. West Chickamauga Creek increases to near a half mile wide in places, becoming hazardous to adjacent travel in East Ridge. At 22 feet, Airport Road is closed to traffic. A couple of homes are slightly flooded near the intersection of Mack Smith Road and May Street. Flooding becomes extensive around the north end of the airport.

This crest compares to a previous crest of 19.8 feet on Feb. 25, 2016.

City officials said at 9:44 p.m. that the following locations are closed or reduced lanes due to flooding:

  • PROVINCE/AIRPORT
  • 2745 CANNON AVE
  • 510 ELY RD
  • 7804 E BRAINERD
  • DAVIDSON AT GUNBARREL
  • 5500 MILLER DR
  • MORRIS HILL AT E BRAINERD
  • CANNON AT 28TH
  • 1020 W 37TH ST
  • 3500 5TH AVE
  • BASS RD AT E BRAINERD
  • SHALLOWFORD AT JENKINS
  • 7600 DAVIDSON (NEW FLOOD GATES ARE ACTIVATED, SEE ATTACHED)
  • 420 SHAWNEE TRL
  • 1900 DODSON
  • 2911 HAMILL RD
  • 100 CENTRAL DR 
  • 4401 N CHOCTAW DR
  • GUNBARELL AT COMMONS
  • 5830 BRAINERD
  • E BRAINERD AT ANDERSON
  • 2600-2800 MCCALLIE
Officials said, "These are the known flooding locations as of 9:30 p.m. However, additional roads may incur flooding as heavy rains persist. 

Please report flooded locations by dialing our 311 Service Center 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Mon-Fri at 423-643-6311; Or if after hours/weekends, the Chattanooga Police Department Non-Emergency Number at 423-698-2525

There is also a Flood Warning for Bradley County and Marion County.  The public reported heavy rain in the warned area due to thunderstorms with multiple roads closed due to high water across the warned area. Flooding is already occurring. Between 1 and 2 inches of rain have fallen. *

Some locations that will experience flooding include Chattanooga, Cleveland, Jasper, Soddy Daisy, Signal Mountain, South Pittsburg, Walden, Lakesite, Whitwell, Kimball, Ridgeside, Fairmount, Harrison, South Cleveland, Wildwood Lake, East Cleveland, Red Bank, Collegedale, Powells Crossroads and Orme, the NWS said.

Additional rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are possible in the warned area overnight, which will result in additional flooding.

A Flood Warning continues for the West Chickamauga Creek near Fort Oglethorpe from Thursday morning to late Friday night. At 8:30 p.m. on Wednesday the stage was 10 feet. Flood stage is 11 feet. Minor flooding is forecast. The creek is expected to rise above flood stage late Wednesday to a crest of 12 feet early Thursday afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage early Saturday morning. At 11 feet, Flood Stage is reached. Minor flooding begins of woodlands and fields near the creek upstream and downstream from the gauge on the Georgia Highway 146 or Cloud Springs Road bridge. Minor flooding of the creek can also be expected further downstream as it crosses the Tennessee border into the south East Ridge area.

A Flood Warning continues for Lookout Creek near New England until Friday evening. At 8 p.m. on Wednesday the stage was 12.1 feet. Flood stage is 12 feet. Minor flooding is occurring and is forecast. Lookout Creek is expected to rise to a crest of 16 feet Thursday morning. It will then fall below flood stage Friday afternoon. At 15 feet, minor flooding continues to expand along Sells Lane in Trenton, Mason Road near Rising Fawn and Creek Road near New England. These roads and other roads with creeks flowing into Lookout Creek will flood causing the roads to be closed. The water will be a few feet deep on portions of these roads. Also minor flooding will continue to expand downstream as the creek crosses the Tennessee border into the Tiftonia area.


March 31, 2021

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

March 17, 2021

Annual Count Reveals Drastic Rise In Area Homeless Population

March 17, 2021

Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 77 New Cases; Tennessee Has 8 More Deaths


Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman ... (click for more)

The annual Point-In-Time count of the region’s unsheltered homeless population is complete. The count, which determines allocation of federal funding to homeless service agencies in 11 surrounding ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 77 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 41,727. There are no new deaths from the virus as the total deaths remains at 466. There are 57 patients hospitalized ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Homeless Man Was Just Tidying Up Circle K Lot; Man Has Dent On Bumper After Visit To Wishy Washy

Police were called to a residence on N. Chamberlain Avenue where a woman was told by her parents that she needed to leave, and she was trying to find a way to get home. Police gave the woman a ride to her address on E. 25th St. * * * A person called police with a noise complaint from an apartment on Stringers Ridge Road. Police spoke with the occupant of the apartment ... (click for more)

Annual Count Reveals Drastic Rise In Area Homeless Population

The annual Point-In-Time count of the region’s unsheltered homeless population is complete. The count, which determines allocation of federal funding to homeless service agencies in 11 surrounding counties, revealed a large jump in homeless numbers, notably an 81 percent rise in Hamilton County. Officials said the specific numbers reflect the unsheltered homeless, defined as ... (click for more)

Opinion

Indoor Firing Range Is OK - And Response

Thank you, Police Chief David Roddy, for communicating the plans for the new “indoor” shooting range and training facility off of Amnicola. Had these specific details you have provided been presented from our current administration, the public would have most likely never been so concerned if it is to be executed as you have described. Communication to the public and communities ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: He Earned ‘The Medal’

The story is told in a tattered dusty paperback, circa. 1998, about the “Phantom Warriors” who were American’s superstars in a war our politicians would not allow us to win. Further, the book is difficult to read, its bland military-style wording so devoid of any saccharine that sleep is all but guaranteed. But if a wonderful and determined “band of brothers” can pull the imminent ... (click for more)

Sports

Lookouts Single Game Tickets Go On Sale March 29th

he Chattanooga Lookouts have announced that single game tickets for the 2021 season go on sale Monday, March 29 at 9:00 a.m. Tickets for the first eighteen games of the 2021 season, including Opening Day, Tuesday, May 4, will be available online at LookoutsTickets.com. This year, the Lookouts are selling their 2021 tickets in phases. The first phase covers the first three homestands, ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Take On MTSU In NCAA Tournament Opener On Sunday

The only program to appear in every NCAA Tournament, the University of Tennessee women's basketball team received confirmation that it had earned its 39th consecutive postseason bid Monday when the bracket was revealed on ESPN. The Lady Vols (16-7) are seeded No. 3 in the River Walk Region. UT will face No. 14 seed Middle Tennessee (17-7) in the first round on Sunday in Austin, ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors