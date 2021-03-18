Health Department To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility And Include Adults 55+; Effective Immediately

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility and include adults 55 and above, ahead of the state of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. This change is effective immediately, officials said late Thursday morning.

Officials said, "Many first dose appointments are currently available for various days and the Health Department does not want them to go unused."

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c & Adults 55+) are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility. For a full list of eligible phases, visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both 1st and 2nd dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources

· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .

· Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.