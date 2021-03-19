Health Department To Expand COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Phases 2a And 2b On Monday

The Hamilton County Health Department will align with the State of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan and expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include phases 2a and 2b, effective March 22.

Phase 2a Includes:

Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries

Social Services (DCS) (includes child welfare agency personnel with direct public exposure)

Commercial agriculture

Commercial food production

Corrections staff not included in 1a1 (includes administrative staff, those without regular public/inmate contact)

Public transit

Phase 2b Includes:



Tennesseans Employed in the Following Critical Infrastructure Industries

Transportation (including postal and package delivery, freight railroad, maritime cargo, commercial or cargo service airports)

Public infrastructure (includes dams, roads, locks, and bridge maintenance and engineering, solid waste collection, and processing)

Telecommunications (includes those providing direct services)

Utilities/Energy (includes line workers and other maintenance and engineering personnel involved in direct provision of services)

“These new Phases include our County’s critical infrastructure workers, many of whom continued to interface with the public when other sectors shut down or offered their staff a work-at home option,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “These essential workers repaired utility poles after a storm, worked in factories to keep food on the table, kept our transportation systems open and made essential support services available. We encourage everyone who qualifies in this new phase to make an appointment beginning Monday.”

Make An Appointment

People in the eligible phases (1a1, 1a2, 1b, 1c, 2a, 2b & Adults 55+), especially those in the most recent age group addition of 55-64, are encouraged to sign up now to ensure their vaccination appointment. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Appointments are available for the current phase this Sunday. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

· First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

· Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back.

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/ search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

Current Phases/Eligibility

COVID-19 vaccine appointments are for people who live or work in Hamilton County and meet current eligibility. For a full list of eligible phases, visitvaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the “Current Phases/Eligibility” tab. To see the list in Spanish, visit the Spanish website and scroll to the bottom.

· The Health Department will ask for documentation to show that patients live or work in Hamilton County. The Department will not ask for proof of Phase 1C or work category status. A list of documents accepted is available on the Health Department’s website.

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

· Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

· Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

· Bring proof of Hamilton County residency (if applicable)

· Bring proof of Hamilton County employment (if applicable)

· Bring proof of age (if applicable)

· Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form:https://bit.ly/3caxvL3. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

· Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

· Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

· The vaccine manufacturer (either Moderna or Pfizer)

· The date the first dose of vaccine was given

· The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

Additional Resources

· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .

· Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.