Marsha Blackburn To Visit U.S./Mexico Border On Sunday

Senator Marsha Blackburn will be visiting the U.S./Mexico border on Sunday in Arizona along with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

“President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people.

I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I appreciate Sheriff Lamb’s strong leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to joining him in Arizona tomorrow.”

Pinal County is 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is situated along the southern border.