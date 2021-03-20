 Saturday, March 20, 2021 59.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Marsha Blackburn To Visit U.S./Mexico Border On Sunday

Senator Marsha Blackburn will be visiting the U.S./Mexico border on Sunday in Arizona along with Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb and Cochise County Sheriff Mark J. Dannels.

 

“President Joe Biden’s open border agenda has created a crisis at our southern border,” said Senator Blackburn. “Now, the Biden administration is censoring what Border Patrol agents can say, and hiding the truth from the American people.

I am going to the border to get the facts and see the crisis firsthand. I appreciate Sheriff Lamb’s strong leadership and commitment to upholding the rule of law. I look forward to joining him in Arizona tomorrow.”

Pinal County is 60 miles north of the U.S. Mexico Border and Cochise County is situated along the southern border.


Police Blotter: Wife Going Back To Ohio After Fuss On The Lake; Man Tosses Out "Dope" Left By "Jordan"

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report


Officers responded to an vehicle theft at 1330 E 3rd St. A man reported he went inside the convenience store and left his vehicle unattended and running with the keys in it at pump 12. When he ... (click for more)

Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report: BAILEY, HARLEY DAWN 309 WALMART DR LT 40 SODDY DAISY, 373795030 Age at Arrest: 30 years old Arresting Agency: Hamilton County VIOLATION ... (click for more)



Police Blotter: Wife Going Back To Ohio After Fuss On The Lake; Man Tosses Out "Dope" Left By "Jordan"

An Essential Court Function Is Bringing The Words Of The Law To Life

Over the past months, we have discussed the federal judiciary’s fundamental functions in our American democracy. One of those functions is to articulate and interpret the law. As stated by Chief Justice John Marshall in the famous Marbury v. Madison decision, “It is emphatically the duty of the Judicial Department to say what the law is. Those who apply the rule to particular cases ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Saturday Funnies

Today is the first official day of spring and Lord knows we need such a blessing. Springtime has always been special because of the fresh green in the grass and the budding flowers and trees lend visible evidence of our yearly renewal. Even better, with the arrival of the COVID vaccine and the fact it is becoming more readily available makes this a spring for rejoicing. Let’s ... (click for more)

Tennessee Upset By Oregon State In NCAA First Round

What was supposed to have been a deep run into the NCAA championships turned in to a fast one and done for Tennessee Friday afternoon in Indianapolis, as the #5 seed Volunteers fell to #12 seed Oregon State, 70-56. Tennessee’s offense apparently never got off the bus and left the Vols scrambling to play catch up in the final minutes of the game. A scramble that fell short, obviously ... (click for more)

Mocs Announce Updated Capacity Numbers For Finley Contests

he University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team will have a capacity limit of 5,000 fans at Finley Stadium for its last two home games of the 2021 spring season. Tickets are on sale now at GoMocs.com and start as low as $5 for youth. All tickets are general admission and are $10 for ages 13 and up. To encourage social distancing, both sides of the field are open seating. ... (click for more)


