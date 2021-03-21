No New Coronavirus Deaths In Georgia, 899 New Cases
Sunday, March 21, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Sunday there have been no additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,145.
There were 899 new cases, as that total reached 843,141 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 57,932, which is 21 more than Saturday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,285 cases, up 3; 61 deaths; 238 hospitalizations
Chattooga County: 2,139 cases; 60 deaths; 163 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,153 cases, up 1; 10 deaths; 56 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,094 cases, up 3; 75 deaths; 264 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,421 cases, up 18; 218 deaths; 710 hospitalizations, up 1