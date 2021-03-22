Dalton Police Department Seeks Information On Missing Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29, was reported to police as a missing person on Saturday, March 20, after having last been seen on March 6.

Ms. Breeden, who goes by her middle name Chantel, was reported missing to the police by her mother. Ms. Breeden’s mother reported that Chantel was last heard from on March 6, when she went to meet an unknown person at the Mapco at 2000 Chattanooga Road sometime after dark. She was last seen getting into a red pickup truck of unknown make and model at the Mapco station. Since then, her family reports she has not used her bank account nor her social media accounts.

Her family told police that it is not unusual for Ms. Breeden to disappear for about a week at a time, but that she always contacts family to let them know that she is okay, which has not happened during this episode.



Ms. Breeden has tattoos on her arms and legs. She has since lost weight since some of the pictures were taken.

If you know the whereabouts of Chantel Breeden, contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, extension 9-189.

