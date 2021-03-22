 Monday, March 22, 2021 71.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Dalton Police Department Seeks Information On Missing Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29

Monday, March 22, 2021

The Dalton Police Department is asking for the public’s help to locate a woman who has been missing for more than two weeks. Tiffany Chantel Breeden, 29, was reported to police as a missing person on Saturday, March 20, after having last been seen on March 6.

Breeden, who goes by her middle name Chantel, was reported missing to the police by her mother. Ms. Breeden’s mother reported that Chantel was last heard from on March 6, when she went to meet an unknown person at the Mapco at 2000 Chattanooga Road sometime after dark. She was last seen getting into a red pickup truck of unknown make and model at the Mapco station. Since then, her family reports she has not used her bank account nor her social media accounts.

Her family told police that it is not unusual for Ms. Breeden to disappear for about a week at a time, but that she always contacts family to let them know that she is okay, which has not happened during this episode.

Ms. Breeden has tattoos on her arms and legs. She has since lost weight since some of the pictures were taken.

If you know the whereabouts of Chantel Breeden, contact Detective Brian Shirley at 706 278-9085, extension 9-189.


Opinion

Jerry Summers: Chattanooga's Proliferation Of Tent Cities Brings Multiple Problems

I will leave to other more politically oriented and outspoken writers to express their preferences in the upcoming city of Chattanooga run off elections for mayor and two council seats. However, the continuous increase in population in the “tent cities” around the town needs to be discussed in greater detail than has so far been publicized other than a recent article in the Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Very Sad Ending

Some believe that when a person commits suicide, it is the most selfish act that there is. This is because every one of those who loved the victim are haunted by the question, “What could I have done?” Imagine the pain that fell over 49 states and 10 foreign countries over the weekend when Kent Taylor’s family announced he could no longer suffer the after-effects of the COVID 19 ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Up To #9 In STATS Football Rankings

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team climbed two spots to No. 9 in this week’s Stats Perform FCS Top 25. The Mocs are coming off a 20-18 win at Furman, where the defense locked down a strong Paladin offense on Saturday in Greenville, S.C. This is the highest national ranking for the Mocs since reaching No. 9 when they traveled to Sam Houston State in the ... (click for more)

Dalton State Men Take 3-2 Win Over Mobile, Finish Perfect In SSAC Soccer

#18 Dalton State finished out a perfect conference slate with a 3-2 win over #7 Mobile (Ala.) at Lakeshore Park in Dalton on Saturday. HOW IT HAPPENED FIRST HALF (1-0 UM) UM: Emman Rahimi converted a penalty kick on a questionable call in the box in the 24'. (1-1 T) DS: The Roadrunners drew even 2 minutes later when their scoring attempt was thwarted by a hand ... (click for more)


