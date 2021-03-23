 Tuesday, March 23, 2021 59.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


Trustee's Office Goes All Out For Agriculture Day

Tuesday, March 23, 2021
Lisa Brown, Stephanie Norris and Sharon Morris at the Bonny Oaks office
Lisa Brown, Stephanie Norris and Sharon Morris at the Bonny Oaks office

Trustee Bill Hullander made sure that his two offices had full participation in the annual Agriculture Day on Tuesday.

His staff at the downtown Courthouse and at the Bonny Oaks office were dressed in farm attire.

Homefolks Restaurant and its owner, Rick Hall, provided the offices a delicious country lunch including barbeque, vegetables, and cornbread.

Trustee Hullander said his staff dressed up in their ranch and farm attire "to show support for all the farmers who help feed, clothe, and supply fuel to us."

He added, “This great meal today from Homefolks has come at a good time for the staff who have worked hard during this tax season, especially under unusual conditions.”

The trustee noted that the Hamilton County Farm Bureau and the Hamilton County Soil Conservation District have made possible for each third, fourth and fifth grader in the Hamilton County Schools to learn about agriculture.

These resources were made available by the Tennessee Foundation for Agriculture in the Classroom.  Ag in the Classroom (AITC) holds a one day workshop for teachers. Those who attend will receive a resource kit and approximately $200 value of educational resource material.  It is important to teach students how agriculture is needed for our survival by providing food, clothing, shelter, and fuel, said Trustee Hullander, who still lives on the Apison farm where he grew up.

He said Hamilton County has approximately 100,000 acres filed under greenbelt or Greenbelt Law. Greenbelt Law is the Agricultural, Forest and Open Space Land Act of 1976 that allows land to be taxes on its present use instead of market value.

Tennessee is comprised of 69,700 farms with 10.9 million acres or 40 percent of the state’s land area. Tennessee is ranked #2 in the nation for forestry with $10.7 billion worth of forest products used for the manufacturing of wood products, paper, and furniture.  Tennessee is also ranked #12 in the nation for beef cattle and calves, and is one of the top beef-producing states in the U.S.

 

 

 

 

  

Shown at the Courthouse are Carey Estill, Carol Brogan, James Davey, Trustee Bill Hullander, Rick Hall of Homefolks Restaurant, Jeff Bethune, Melinda Walraven, Terri Ellis, Susan Bedwell, Natasha Lewis and Marlie Jones
Shown at the Courthouse are Carey Estill, Carol Brogan, James Davey, Trustee Bill Hullander, Rick Hall of Homefolks Restaurant, Jeff Bethune, Melinda Walraven, Terri Ellis, Susan Bedwell, Natasha Lewis and Marlie Jones

March 23, 2021

Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

March 23, 2021

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

March 23, 2021

Back-To-Back Storms To Unleash Deluge Over South


A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's ... (click for more)

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than ... (click for more)

A week after an outbreak of severe weather and tornadoes sent Americans seeking shelter across the South, back-to-back storm systems are expected to unleash excessive rainfall over the south-central ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Woman Who Keeps Explicit Photos Of Herself On Phone Has Issues; Online Bill For Yorkie Is Almost $3,000 And Rising

A resident of Laurelton Drive said sometime during the night an unknown suspect got inside his 2007 Toyota FJC, which was parked in the driveway. Once inside, the suspect opened the passenger's side console and took $100 cash plus a gas card. He believes that his son is the one who took the money. He said they had a falling out a year ago and have not spoken since. The son said ... (click for more)

Coonrod Gets Support From Mitchell On Setting Juneteenth As City Holiday

City Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod picked up support for adding add Juneteenth as a paid holiday for city employees. Councilman Jerry Mitchell said, "What makes Juneteenth less important than the other 11 city holidays other than it got there last." He added, "I personally think we should do it and show that Chattanooga is changing." However, Councilman Mitchell is soon ... (click for more)

Opinion

Share Your Voice In The Riverfront Planning Process

To me, the Riverfront District near the Aquarium is relaxing, it’s a place of serenity and peace. This level of tranquility allows me to clear my mind and prepare to face the challenges that are before me. I take time to look at the ripples of the water because each of them are unique and represent opportunity. It reduces stress and minimize anxiety, during times like now it allows ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vaccines Arrive Galore

Within the next 14 days, there will be 661,000 doses of coronavirus vaccine that will arrive in Tennessee and – on the 15 th day from today – it is extremely probable any person in the state over the age of 16 will be able to roll up their sleeve and get the best in urgent life insurance for absolutely free. That’s right … two weeks away. “We can do better than that if we can ... (click for more)

Sports

NCAA Women's Hoops Central: #3 Seed Tennessee vs. #6 Seed Michigan

No. 3 seed Tennessee (17-7, 9-4 SEC) and No. 6 seed Michigan (15-5, 9-4 Big Ten) will face one another for the first-time ever on Tuesday in an NCAA Second Round River Walk Region contest. The No. 13/15-ranked Lady Vols and No. 16/14 Wolverines are set to play at 5 p.m. ET (4 p.m. CT) on the North Court at the Alamodome in San Antonio. UT earned its way to this meeting ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Takes Down Samford In Five Set Win

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team earned a thrilling 3-2 (23-25, 30-28, 25-15, 15-25, 15-7) victory over league-leading Samford, halting the Bulldogs' win streak at 11 matches and opportunity to clinch the Southern Conference regular season title on Monday afternoon inside Maclellan Gymnasium. Chattanooga improves to 6-10 overall and 4-10 in league play following the victory. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors