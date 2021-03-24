 Wednesday, March 24, 2021 70.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


2 People Seriously Injured In Head-On Collision In Cleveland

Wednesday, March 24, 2021

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Wednesday, at 9:58 a.m.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Paul Huff Parkway and Mouse Creek Road on a motor vehicle crash involving a Ford F150 and a Chevy Silverado. 

A preliminary investigation was conducted by responding officers and showed that the Ford F150 was eastbound on Paul Huff Parkway when it crossed the center turn lane and struck a silver Chevy Silverado that was in the inside, westbound lane.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were transported by ground and air to Erlanger Hospital.

The drivers were the only occupants in each of the vehicles.


March 24, 2021

Police Blotter: Man Caught On Camera Trying To Open Garage Was Just Desperate For Gas; Golf Cart On Georgia Avenue Draws Police Attention

March 24, 2021

Enhanced Electronic Inmate Services Now At Silverdale Detention Center

March 24, 2021

2 People Seriously Injured In Head-On Collision In Cleveland


A woman called police from her apartment at Hidden Acres Apartments, 4518 Hixson Pike, and said there were two men inside her apartment and that she wanted both of them to leave. When police ... (click for more)

In an attempt to maximize efficiency and accountability, the HCSO Corrections Division announces the installation of new VendEngine kiosks throughout the Silverdale Detention Center. Prior ... (click for more)

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Wednesday, at 9:58 a.m. Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Paul Huff Parkway and Mouse Creek Road on a motor vehicle ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Man Caught On Camera Trying To Open Garage Was Just Desperate For Gas; Golf Cart On Georgia Avenue Draws Police Attention

A woman called police from her apartment at Hidden Acres Apartments, 4518 Hixson Pike, and said there were two men inside her apartment and that she wanted both of them to leave. When police arrived, the men left willingly. * * * A man from an apartment on Portland Street told police he heard noises on the side of his apartment and thought he saw lights. Police checked ... (click for more)

Enhanced Electronic Inmate Services Now At Silverdale Detention Center

In an attempt to maximize efficiency and accountability, the HCSO Corrections Division announces the installation of new VendEngine kiosks throughout the Silverdale Detention Center. Prior to this installation, inmates filed grievances, medical requests, and commissary orders on paper forms. This cumbersome process, although acceptable, required additional support and efforts ... (click for more)

Opinion

How Many Times Until It's Too Many Times

How many times do we have to go through the cycle of a mass shooting and sending our thoughts and prayers and resolving to do something, before we actually take action? Last week, a young man went to a store and bought a gun. On that very day, he leaves a path of destruction through the Asian-American community in Atlanta. Before we have time to process that event, a man takes ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Do Not Be Noble

There is a wonderful story being told that confirms why every day we are thrilled to be Americans. Emily Johnson, a 68-year-old retired schoolteacher, had been waiting for a call from the world-famed Cleveland Clinic to schedule an intricate, open-heart surgery. Yet when the call came to say she had cleared all the pre-surgery conditions, there was one last hurdle: She must be ... (click for more)

Sports

Cleveland Native Rhyne Howard Is Regional Finalist For WBCA All-America Team

University of Kentucky women’s basketball junior guard Rhyne Howard has been named a regional finalist for the 2021 Women’s Basketball Coaches Association All-America Team. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America selection committee will choose the 10-member All-America team from the 52 regional finalists. The 2021 WBCA NCAA Division I Coaches’ All-America team ... (click for more)

Lady Vols Out Of NCAA Tournament With 15-Point Loss To Michigan

No. 13/15 Tennessee's season came to an end in the second round of the NCAA Women's Basketball Tournament on Tuesday, as the Lady Vols fell to No. 16/14 Michigan in the Alamodome, 70-55. Senior Rennia Davis was the top scorer for No. 3 seed UT (17-8), finishing with 12 points. Junior Rae Burrell was close behind with 11, and senior Kasiyahna Kushkituah and sophomore Jordan ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors