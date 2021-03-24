2 People Seriously Injured In Head-On Collision In Cleveland

Two people were seriously injured in a head-on collision on Wednesday, at 9:58 a.m.

Cleveland Police Department officers responded to Paul Huff Parkway and Mouse Creek Road on a motor vehicle crash involving a Ford F150 and a Chevy Silverado.

A preliminary investigation was conducted by responding officers and showed that the Ford F150 was eastbound on Paul Huff Parkway when it crossed the center turn lane and struck a silver Chevy Silverado that was in the inside, westbound lane.

Both drivers sustained serious injuries and were transported by ground and air to Erlanger Hospital.

The drivers were the only occupants in each of the vehicles.