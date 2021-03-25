Bill Brock, Former U.S. Congressman, Senator, U.S. Trade Representative, Secretary Of Labor Dies At 90

Bill Brock, a Chattanoogan who served in both houses of Congress and later held several important national posts, has died at the age of 90 at his home at Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

Mr. Brock, whose family long operated Brock Candy Company in Chattanooga, was elected to a House seat in 1963 and later served as a senator.

He served as chairman of the Republican National Committee from 1977 to 1981.

After Ronald Reagan was elected president, Mr. Brock was named U.S. Trade Representative and then was named Secretary of Labor in 1985.

He resigned the cabinet post in late 1987 to serve as the campaign manager for the presidential campaign of Senator Bob Dole.

Mr. Brock's grandfather, William Emerson Brock Sr., was a U.S. senator from 1929 to 1931.

Scott Golden, state Republican Party chairman, said:

We are extremely saddened to learn of the passing of Senator Bill Brock of Chattanooga. His legacy of service to our State is as long and mighty as the Tennessee River itself. Stepping away from public life in 1987, many Tennesseans may not realize the impact of Senator Brock's contribution to the history of Tennessee and the United States.





First elected to Congress in 1962, he served 4 terms as Chattanooga's Congressman before being elected to the United States Senate in 1970. Following his service in the Senate, Bill Brock was elected Chairman of the Republican National Committee. He led our Party for four years culminating in President Ronald Reagan's landslide victory in 1980. President Reagan appointed Senator Brock to be the United States Trade Representative from 1981 through 1985, and then again asked him to serve in his cabinet as US Secretary of Labor ending in 1987.





The Tennessee Republican Party had the opportunity to honor Senator Brock with our highest award, The Howard Baker Award, at the 2019 Statesman's Dinner for his years of dedication and commitment to our State and Party. Our prayers go out to his wife, Sandy, and the entire Brock family, especially our colleague Oscar, who is currently serving the Tennessee Republican Party as our Committeeman for the RNC.





We are truly blessed as a State and Country that men of such character and caliber as Bill Brock dedicated their lives to making our lives better, and his efforts and impact will not be forgotten.

Senator Marsha Blackburn said, “Bill Brock was a dedicated public servant and patriot who will be dearly missed by many. He lived a life of service to Tennesseans and Americans, from serving in our military to representing the United States as our Trade Representative and Labor Secretary. It was a privilege to consider him a friend of mine. I am sending my heartfelt condolences to his wife, Sandy. I am asking Tennesseans to join me in keeping his family and friends in our prayers.”

Senator Bill Hagerty said, “Chrissy and I are saddened to learn of the passing of Bill Brock, someone who represented the people of Tennessee in the U.S. House and Senate for more than a decade before going on to serve in the Reagan Administration as Trade Representative and Labor Secretary. A navy veteran, Bill was a Tennessean first and foremost who had a deep love for Chattanooga where he was born. Tennessee has a rich history of sending transformative leaders to represent them in Washington - many of whom went on to serve in congressional leadership, a cabinet post, or in higher office - and Bill is certainly a part of that amazing legacy. Bill loved his country, and fought for her during his entire career in public service. My family and I extend our thoughts and prayers to Bill’s loved ones, and ask that God bring them comfort and peace during this difficult time.”

Rep. Chuck Fleischmann said, “I am incredibly saddened to hear of the passing of Senator Bill Brock. Senator Brock was an institution in East Tennessee. Throughout his career of public service, he always put the people of East Tennessee first. He leaves behind a legacy of immeasurable leadership and service to our nation. Senator Brock will be dearly missed. Brenda and I send our most heartfelt condolences and prayers to the Brock family during this time of grief.”

Tim Kelly, candidate for mayor, said, "Bill Brock was a statesman known around the world for his ability to work closely with a broad coalition of Democrats and Republicans in bringing widely ranging views together. Those efforts led to the 'Era of Cooperation' which led to major reforms including the Clean Water Act of 1972, Endangered Species Act of 1973, Safe Drinking Act of 1974 and Congressional Budget and Impoundment Control Act of 1974, all of which passed without opposition in the Senate.

“Bill Brock was a true testament to what those in public service should aspire to become,” said Kelly. “He was someone who was able to reach across the political aisle to build consensus for issues that benefited the country. He prized both his country and his party and able to honor both through his life of service. His leadership and statesmanship will be greatly missed. Ginny and I send our heartfelt condolences to the Brock family.”