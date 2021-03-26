 Friday, March 26, 2021 67.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department Expands COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include All Residents 16 And Up Effective Immediately; Additional 1st And 2nd Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments Available

Friday, March 26, 2021

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include all Hamilton County residents ages 16 and up for Pfizer and 18 and up for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson ahead of the state of Tennessee’s Vaccination Plan. 

 

“The expansion of eligibility is an exciting step in immunization efforts across the state,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.

“With the increase in vaccination supply, we are able to expand COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to all residents 16 and up in Hamilton County, depending on the vaccine manufacturer. We hope to see more residents take advantage of this hopeful opportunity.”

 

The Hamilton County Health Department has also added first dose and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule.

 

First Dose Appointments:

 

       March 31 at Tennessee Riverpark

       March 31 and April 1 at CARTA Bus Barn

 

Second Dose Appointments:

 

       March 31, April 1 and 5 at Enterprise South Nature Park

       April 1 and 5 at Tennessee Riverpark

       April 5 at CARTA Bus Barn

 

People who live or work in Hamilton County are encouraged to visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to make an appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:

 

       First dose appointments: 423-209-5398

       Second dose appointments: 423-209-5399

       Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

 

All three call center lines are open Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM. Due to high call volume, callers may experience a busy signal and need to hang up and call back. 

 

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.

 

Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code for a full list of providers and pharmacies offering the COVID-19 vaccine.

 

Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment

 

       Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

       Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

       Bring proof of Hamilton County residency or employment

       Bring proof of age (16 and Up for Pfizer & 18 and Up for Moderna and Johnson and Johnson)

       Minors (16 and 17 years of age) must have a parent/guardian with them to give consent at the time of vaccination.

       Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3rtuueu. Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

       Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

       Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

 

Vaccination Record Card

 

When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.

 

       The vaccine manufacturer

       The date the first dose of vaccine was given

       The date the second vaccine dose is due (if Pfizer or Moderna). This date is not an appointment. Patient must schedule a second dose appointment.

 

Additional Resources

 

       Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.

       Transportation is available to the vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.

       Read press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/

 

 


March 26, 2021

