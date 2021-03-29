Chattanooga Homeless Can Earn $4 A Bag By Picking Up Trash Downtown

Chattanooga homeless can earn $4 per bag by picking up trash downtown in the "Cash for Trash" program by the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance.

Steve Brookes, executive director, said to date, participants have gathered 85 pounds of trash and earned $122 to redeem at participating district businesses.

The pay limit is $20 per day.



Those who can participate are "individuals who are experiencing homelessness downtown."

Those taking part can pick up bags at the 212 Market St. sidewalk. Pick-up time is 8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. daily.



Redeem time is the same location from 2-2:15 p.m. daily.



A member of the DCA Ambassador team will be on location to count the bags filled during redemption time. Bags will be weighed, and monies will be uploaded to a Visa card.



The cards work just like a Visa debit card. The business will swipe the card at checkout time and the funds will be withdrawn off the card.

The card can be used at participating businesses downtown and a list of participating businesses will be provided.

An individual cannot get cash back from the card and it cannot be used to withdraw money from an ATM.



It is possible to participate every day?



The program is aimed at collection of litter along creeks, roadways, and other areas near

homeless encampments.