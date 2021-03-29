 Monday, March 29, 2021 Weather

Breaking News


Chattanooga Homeless Can Earn $4 A Bag By Picking Up Trash Downtown

Monday, March 29, 2021

Chattanooga homeless can earn $4 per bag by picking up trash downtown in the "Cash for Trash" program by the Downtown Chattanooga Alliance.

Steve Brookes, executive director, said to date, participants have gathered 85 pounds of trash and earned $122 to redeem at participating district businesses.

The pay limit is $20 per day.

Those who can participate are "individuals who are experiencing homelessness downtown."

Those taking part can pick up bags at the 212 Market St. sidewalk. Pick-up time is 8:30 a.m.-8:45 a.m. daily.

Redeem time is the same location from 2-2:15 p.m. daily.

A member of the DCA Ambassador team will be on location to count the bags filled during redemption time. Bags will be weighed, and monies will be uploaded to a Visa card.

The cards work just like a Visa debit card. The business will swipe the card at checkout time and the funds will be withdrawn off the card.

The card can be used at participating businesses downtown and a list of participating businesses will be provided.

An individual cannot get cash back from the card and it cannot be used to withdraw money from an ATM.

It is possible to participate every day?

The program is aimed at collection of litter along creeks, roadways, and other areas near
homeless encampments.


March 29, 2021

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

March 29, 2021

Walker County Arrest Report For March 22-28

March 29, 2021

Get Emailed Headlines From Chattanoogan.com; Like Us On Facebook, Twitter For Instant News


Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 22-28: FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 23 OFFICER CLARK WARRANT ADAMS JOSEPH LEBRON B/M 62 EVANS RPD DUI REVOKED JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE 14 ... (click for more)

We send out headlines each week day of the latest Chattanooga news. Our news headlines have links that take you to the stories with a click. We also send out special emails if there ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Latest Bradley County Arrest Report

Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)

Walker County Arrest Report For March 22-28

Here is the Walker County arrest report for March 22-28: FRADY DAKOTA RAY W/M 23 OFFICER CLARK WARRANT ADAMS JOSEPH LEBRON B/M 62 EVANS RPD DUI REVOKED JUVENILE JUVENILE JUVENILE 14 POSSESSION OF VAPE UNDER AGE OF 21, SIMPLE BATTERY PECO ANTHONY CHARLES W/M 18 BLESCH MISD POSSESSION LESS THAN 1OZ, POSSESSION OF FAKE I.D. JACKSON GREGORY DARNELL W/M 48 SELF PDC ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Biden’s Censorship

I am a huge proponent of transparency in government. I believe there are some secrets that must be kept in the interests of national security but the border crossing between Mexico and the United States isn’t one of them. Over the weekend about a dozen Republican politicians went to see why the Biden administration is not allowing pictures to be taken of what we are told is catastrophic ... (click for more)

Sports

Bryan's Gracee Dishman Earns All-American Honors

The Bryan College Women's Basketball team continues to rack up awards this season as the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics announced the 2020-2021 Women's Basketball All-America Teams. Gracee Dishman earned a spot on the All-American Honorable Mention Team, which marks the third consecutive year a Lady Lion has earned All-American distinction. Seventy-seven ... (click for more)

UTC Volleyball Swept In Road Loss At ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs volleyball team suffered a straight-set, 3-0 (26-24, 25-16, 25-12), loss at in-state rival ETSU on Sunday afternoon inside Brooks Gymnasium in Johnson City, Tenn. Following the loss, Chattanooga falls to 6-11 overall and 4-11 in SoCon play. ETSU improves its overall and conference record to 6-9 following the victory. MATCH BASICS | BOX SET 1 | ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors