Georgia Has 12 New COVID Deaths, 925 More Cases
Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there have were 12 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,533.
There were 925 new cases, as that total reached 851,306 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 58,660, which is 127 more than Monday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,360 cases, up 5; 61 deaths; 240 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,161 cases; 60 deaths; 167 hospitalizations
Dade County: 1,165 cases, up 2; 10 deaths; 58 hospitalizations
Walker County: 6,196 cases, up 10; 76 deaths; 266 hospitalizations
Whitfield County: 14,536 cases, up 6; 222 deaths; 721 hospitalizations, up 1