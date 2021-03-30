Chattanooga Man Facing 142-Month Federal Prison Term In Cocaine Case

Jerriod Sivels, 31, of Chattanooga, has been sentenced to 142 months in prison by Judge Travis R.

McDonough after he earlier pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or

more of cocaine and one count of money laundering.

The conviction was the result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing multiple kilograms of cocaine in the Eastdale and Brainerd communities of Chattanooga. Sivels was identified as a leader of the organization.

“This prosecution, which has made our community safer, provides an excellent example of

the law enforcement successes that can be achieved through federal, state, and local collaboration,” said Acting United States Attorney Francis M. Hamilton III. “The U.S. Attorney’s Office values the coordinated law enforcement response that dismantled the drug trafficking organization in this case.”



“Today’s announcement should serve as a warning to anyone who seeks to poison our

communities with dangerous and illegal drugs,” said Special Agent in Charge J. Todd Scott, who

oversees DEA operations in Tennessee, Kentucky, and West Virginia. “The Drug Enforcement

Administration works very closely with our law enforcement partners, like the Chattanooga Police

Department, to ensure that criminal drug activity is shut down and those responsible are brought

to justice. We are very grateful to CPD for their on-going cooperation and assistance.”



Chattanooga Chief of Police David Roddy said, “The Chattanooga Police Department is

thankful for the partnerships we have in the Federal system. The cooperative impact of our

investigators and our federal partners has resulted in a prosecution that dismantled an

organization, will keep Sivels from continuing to harm our community via drug trafficking, and

has made our neighborhoods safer.”



The prosecution is the result of an investigation by the United States Drug Enforcement

Administration, the Chattanooga Police Department, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The DEA Chattanooga Resident Office High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force led the investigation. THE HIDTA Task Force includes Task Force Officers from CPD, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, Hamilton County Sheriff’s Office, Franklin County Sheriff’s Office, Red Bank Police Department, and the Tennessee Highway Patrol.



The investigation was a result of the Department of Justice’s Organized Crime and Drug

Enforcement Task Force, the centerpiece of the Department of Justice’s drug supply reduction strategy. OCDETF was established in 1982 to conduct comprehensive, multi-level attacks on major drug trafficking and money laundering organizations.

Special Assistant United States Attorney Kevin Brown represented the United States.

He is a special assistant city attorney with the Chattanooga Police Department designated to

the United States Attorney’s Office to prosecute violations of federal firearm and drug laws.