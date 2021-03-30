Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 66 New Cases

Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,519. There has been one more death from the virus, a black female between the ages of 71-80, for a total of 476 in the county.There are 67 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,292, which is 97 percent, and there are 751 active cases.

