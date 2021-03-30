 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 76.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Breaking News


Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death, 66 New Cases

Tuesday, March 30, 2021
Hamilton County had 66 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,519. There has been one more death from the virus, a black female between the ages of 71-80, for a total of 476 in the county. 

There are 67 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Three others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,292, which is 97 percent, and there are 751 active cases.

March 30, 2021

City Of Chattanooga Once Again Looking For A New City Treasurer

March 30, 2021

Chattanooga Man Facing 142-Month Federal Prison Term In Cocaine Case

March 30, 2021

Health Department Announces First And Second Dose COVID-19 Vaccine Appointments


The city of Chattanooga is once again looking for a new city treasurer. Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said Brittany Johnson had decided to return to her home area in Georgia. ... (click for more)

Jerriod Sivels, 31, of Chattanooga, has been sentenced to 142 months in prison by Judge Travis R. McDonough after he earlier pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms ... (click for more)

The Hamilton County Health Department has added new first and second dose Pfizer appointments to the schedule. First Dose Appointments: • April 8-12 at CARTA Bus Barn • April 8-11 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

City Of Chattanooga Once Again Looking For A New City Treasurer

The city of Chattanooga is once again looking for a new city treasurer. Maura Sullivan, chief operating officer, said Brittany Johnson had decided to return to her home area in Georgia. Ms. Sullivan said the longtime resident of Ball Ground, Ga., had gotten a job offer back home. She was named to the city post last October. The city early last year hired a Wyoming woman ... (click for more)

Chattanooga Man Facing 142-Month Federal Prison Term In Cocaine Case

Jerriod Sivels, 31, of Chattanooga, has been sentenced to 142 months in prison by Judge Travis R. McDonough after he earlier pleaded guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute five kilograms or more of cocaine and one count of money laundering. The conviction was the result of an investigation into a drug trafficking organization responsible for distributing multiple ... (click for more)

Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960’s while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973. While ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: You Trust The Media?

Put me down as “infatuated” over a survey the Chattanooga Times Free Press has initiated with 30 other newspapers across the country to determine the reasons conservative types no longer trust the mainstream media. I am one of the conservatives who takes great pleasure in writing a story every day, as well as spending about two hours each day with my “morning readings.” I browse ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors