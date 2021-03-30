 Tuesday, March 30, 2021 77.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

City Council To Vote April 13 On Making Juneteenth A Paid City Holiday

The City Council is set to vote on April 13 on whether to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod brought the matter back up after making a push for it last year. At the time, the council passed a resolution supporting the observance, but did not make it a paid one.

Chairman Chip Henderson recommended a study of the proposal along with an issue he brought up of expanding recruitment for fire and police, including doing away with a requirement that personnel must live in Tennessee.

Councilwoman Carol Berz agreed, saying Juneteenth is an important holiday, but the issue needed more study.

Councilwoman Coonrod dismissed the idea of a study, saying, "We need to stop dancing around this issue and go ahead and approve it."

She noted that city finance came up with a projected $690,000 cost.

She said, "That is in lost productivity. It really won't cost the city much."

Councilman Anthony Byrd questioned whether Juneteenth should be added as an optional city holiday and let employees decide whether they want to take it in lieu of another paid day off.

The city currently has 11 paid holidays, including the day before Christmas and the day before and Thanksgiving and the day after.

Councilwoman Coonrod said Juneteenth should stand on its own.

Councilman Byrd then said he would support the move. Councilman Jerry Mitchell earlier said he was in favor of the idea.

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in the U.S.

It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day. 


Costume Of Lookouts Mascot Looie Is Among Items Stolen In Break-In At AT&T Field

City Focusing On Chatt Inn On 23rd Street To House Homeless

City Council Approves New Steep Slope Ordinance, While Dropping Definition From 33% To 30%


The costume of the Chattanooga Lookouts mascot, Looie, has been stolen from an office in AT&T Field. The Looie costume along with hundreds of dollars worth of merchandise and equipment were stolen when a suspect(s) forced his/her way into a locked office, Chattanooga Police said.

After backing out of a plan to house 100 of the city's homeless individuals in an East Ridge hotel, the city is now focusing on a hotel on E. 23rd Street. Tyler Yount of the mayor's office ... (click for more)

The City Council on Tuesday night approved a new steep slope vegetative planting requirement, while also dropping the definition of steep slope from 33 percent to 30 percent upon an amendment by Councilman Darrin Ledford.



Opinion

Earl Freudenberg: Bill Brock Never Forgot His Chattanooga Friends

During my news reporting and talk show days I was privileged to cover many famous people and some became friends. One such person was Bill Brock. I first met Mr. Brock in the late 1960's while he was 3rd District Congressman. I quickly learned the House member was personable and very easy to interview. I remember my unforgettable phone call from Senator Brock in 1973.

Roy Exum: You Trust The Media?

Put me down as "infatuated" over a survey the Chattanooga Times Free Press has initiated with 30 other newspapers across the country to determine the reasons conservative types no longer trust the mainstream media. I am one of the conservatives who takes great pleasure in writing a story every day, as well as spending about two hours each day with my "morning readings."

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern Conference requirements.

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women's basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 testing and training facilities as their male counterparts."


