City Council To Vote April 13 On Making Juneteenth A Paid City Holiday

The City Council is set to vote on April 13 on whether to make Juneteenth a paid holiday for city employees.

Councilwoman Demetrus Coonrod brought the matter back up after making a push for it last year. At the time, the council passed a resolution supporting the observance, but did not make it a paid one.

Chairman Chip Henderson recommended a study of the proposal along with an issue he brought up of expanding recruitment for fire and police, including doing away with a requirement that personnel must live in Tennessee.

Councilwoman Carol Berz agreed, saying Juneteenth is an important holiday, but the issue needed more study.

Councilwoman Coonrod dismissed the idea of a study, saying, "We need to stop dancing around this issue and go ahead and approve it."

She noted that city finance came up with a projected $690,000 cost.

She said, "That is in lost productivity. It really won't cost the city much."

Councilman Anthony Byrd questioned whether Juneteenth should be added as an optional city holiday and let employees decide whether they want to take it in lieu of another paid day off.

The city currently has 11 paid holidays, including the day before Christmas and the day before and Thanksgiving and the day after.

Councilwoman Coonrod said Juneteenth should stand on its own.

Councilman Byrd then said he would support the move. Councilman Jerry Mitchell earlier said he was in favor of the idea.

Juneteenth is a holiday on June 19 celebrating the emancipation of freed slaves in the U.S.



It is also known as Freedom Day, Jubilee Day, Liberation Day and Emancipation Day.