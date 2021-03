Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ARNOLD, JOHNNY MAX

2531 AVALON CIR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 27 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

---

BILLUPS, CLIFFORD JAMAR

6608 DANBY DR CHATTANOOGA, 374213606

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

BOYD, DIAMOND DESHALA

2113 GARFIELD STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37404

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE

TRAFFIC CONTROL SIGNALS VIOLATION

RECKLESS DRIVING

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

CHILD NEGLECT

EVADING ARREST

TINTED WINDOWS VIOLATION

SPEEDING

CHILD RESTRAINT LAW VIOLATION

POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY

---

BROWN SR, TERRANCE TRAMAINE

4702 BEVERLY KAY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

BUFORD, RAYMOND LEE

2913 CURTIS ST.

CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 61 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaUNAUTHORIZED USE OF AUTOMOBILE (JOY RIDING)DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE---BULLOCH, DATA LEBRON8117 CARR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CANTRELL, JEREMY PHILLIP9953 DAYTON PIKE SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---CARTER, DAVID ANTHONYHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED S---CHAMBER, ARVIL LEE1307 LAY STREET SE APT A CLEVELAND, 37311Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---COFFMAN, LISA L80 LEWIS CHAPEL RD DUNLAP, 37327Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEFINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY---COUSIN, RAVON MALEICKHOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 23 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCRIMINAL TRESPASSING---GREGORY, KEVIN LEE11175 WALL ST SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT---HALL, ERICA DAROELL3609 7TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 46 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECTAGGRAVATED CHILD ABUSE OR NEGLECT---HARTLEY, DONALD PAUL5934 OLD DAYTON PIKE CHATTANOOGA, 37415Age at Arrest: 50 years oldArresting Agency: Red BankPOSS. OF METH FOR RESALETAMPERING WITH EVIDENCE---HEIL, TRINITY MICHELLE LYNN14306 BLUFF VIEW DRIVE BIRCHWOOD, 37308Age at Arrest: 18 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyCONTRIBUTING TO THE DELINQUENCY OF A MINORLIGHT LAW VIOLATION---HIGENBOTTOM, JEFFREY NELSON349 POPLAR STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 52 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEAR---HOLLINGSWORTH, JAMAR JAR DARIUS7630 AUSTIN DR CHATTANOOGA, 37416Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaAGGRAVATED DOMESTIC ASSAULTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS---HUDGENS, WILLIAM COLEBY1425 STRATTON PLACE DR APT 1425 CHATTANOOGA, 37421Age at Arrest: 24 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDOMESTIC ASSAULT---JOHNSON, STEPHEN EUGENE5352 HUNTER TRAIL HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 55 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolDRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE---JOYNER, JAMARIE ADELL4616 LESLIE LN CHATTANOOGA, 374111207Age at Arrest: 27 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaFAILURE TO APPEARRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDISORDERLY CONDUCT---LAWSON, EDWARD LEBRON2623 GLENWOOD PKWY CHATTANOOGA, 37404Age at Arrest: 57 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaTHEFT OF PROPERTY---LEMING, MICHAEL LEE1005 CAREY ROAD SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: Soddy DaisyPOSS OF METHPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---LIGON, JUSTIN MARCEL635 PARKER DRIVE CLEVELAND, 37323Age at Arrest: 31 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---MAYWEATHER, TAELOR ASHLEA2124 DELANO DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaSPEEDINGDRIVING ON REVOKED LICENSE---MCCULLOCH, JAMES PHILLIP727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37402Age at Arrest: 21 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA---MCNEECE, JEREMY SCOTT7206 MOSES ROAD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION---MIDDLEBROOKS, PHYLLIS MARIE8715 E 49TH STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37410Age at Arrest: 45 years oldArresting Agency: East RidgeFAILURE TO APPEAR (DRIVING ON REVOKED/SUSPENDED)---MONZON, EMMANUEL LUIS908 VALLEYWOOD DRIVE HIXISON, 37343Age at Arrest: 34 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaVIOLATION OF PROBATION (POSSESSION OF METH)---PARKER, GREGORY JUSTIN1511 MERRILL ST EAST RIDGE, 374122413Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: Tenn Highway PatrolEVADING ARRESTRECKLESS ENDANGERMENTRESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESSDRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSEDISOBEDIENCE TO OFFICER DIRECTING TRAFFICRETALIATION AGAINST JUDGE, JUROR, OFFICER---REEVES, HOLLY TAYLOR4007 13TH AVE. EAST LAKE, 37407Age at Arrest: 25 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyVIOLATION OF PROBATION (THEFT OF PROP OVER 1000)VIOLATION OF PROBATION ( RESISTING ARREST)---RINER, PATRICK ANDREW740 NEW MARKET DR NEW MARKET, 37820Age at Arrest: 28 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyHARASSMENT---ROBERSON, ADAM SHERMANIAN4909 GREENVIEW CHATTANOOGA, 37411Age at Arrest: 42 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyDOMESTIC ASSAULT---SAUNDERS, MICHAEL ALLEN4006 12TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 37 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---SMITH, RANDALL TODD450 SCHMITT RD LOT 26 ROSSVILLE, 307412829Age at Arrest: 44 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---TALLANT BROCK, JEFFREY DYLAN11185 WALL STREET SODDY DAISY, 37379Age at Arrest: 30 years oldArresting Agency: Hamilton CountyNONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORTVIOLATION OF PROBATION ( CRIMINIAL TRESPASSING0---TURNER, TYLER WAYNE314 NORCROSS RD HIXSON, 37343Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: Collegedale PoliceBooked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)---WATKINS, ZACHARY TYLER KEY3109 E 45TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407Age at Arrest: 29 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaBURGLARYDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAPOSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)---WOOLFOLK, LEEAUNDRY2607 EAST 19TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403Age at Arrest: 26 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaDRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALEPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIAREGISTRATION, DRIVING UNREGISTERED VEHICLE---WRIGHT, KELLI A164 FRIEDA LN GRAYSVILLE, 37338Age at Arrest: 43 years oldArresting Agency: ChattanoogaPOSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIADRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE