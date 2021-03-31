Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 53 New Cases; Tennessee Has 10 New Deaths

Hamilton County had 53 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,572. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male between the ages of 51-60, for a total of 477 in the county.



There are 73 patients hospitalized and 20 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,359, which is 97 percent, and there are 736 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 811,842 on Wednesday with 1,313 new cases. There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,904, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 843 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Tuesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.220 million across the state.



The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 786,959, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,068 cases; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,035 cases, up 25; 145 deaths



Grundy County: 1,743 cases, up 1; 30 deaths



Marion County: 3,051 cases, up 2; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,311 cases, up 1; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,922 cases, up 8; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,246 cases; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,626 cases, down 2; 29 deaths



Knox County: 48,369 cases, up 61; 614 deaths, up 1



Davidson County: 85,496 cases, up 165; 896 deaths



Shelby County: 90,477 cases, up 132; 1,561 deaths, up 2