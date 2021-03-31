 Wednesday, March 31, 2021 44.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Hamilton County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death And 53 New Cases; Tennessee Has 10 New Deaths

Wednesday, March 31, 2021

Hamilton County had 53 new coronavirus cases on Wednesday, bringing the total to 42,572. There has been one more death from the virus, a black male between the ages of 51-60, for a total of 477 in the county. 

There are 73 patients hospitalized and 20 in Intensive Care Units. Eleven others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 31 are county residents. 

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 41,359, which is 97 percent, and there are 736 active cases.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 811,842 on Wednesday with 1,313 new cases. There have been 10 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 11,904, state Health Department officials said.

The state currently has 843 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 27 more than on Tuesday.

Testing numbers are above 7.220 million across the state. 

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 786,959, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:

Bledsoe County:  2,068 cases; 11 deaths

Bradley County:  14,035 cases, up 25; 145 deaths

Grundy County: 1,743 cases, up 1; 30 deaths

Marion County: 3,051 cases, up 2; 46 deaths

Meigs County: 1,311 cases, up 1; 23 deaths

Polk County: 1,922 cases, up 8; 24 deaths

Rhea County: 4,246 cases; 75 deaths

Sequatchie County: 1,626 cases, down 2; 29 deaths

Knox County: 48,369 cases, up 61; 614 deaths, up 1

Davidson County: 85,496 cases, up 165; 896 deaths

Shelby County: 90,477 cases, up 132; 1,561 deaths, up 2


April 10, 2021

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

March 31, 2021

Gass Enters Guilty Plea In Case In Which He Left His Friend In A Burning Car

March 31, 2021

Fleischmann Urges HHS To Reverse Course Following Reports On Background Check Policies


A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located ... (click for more)

A man who left his friend in a burning car has pleaded guilty to vehicular homicide. Douglas Cody Gass, who was 23 at the time of the incident on Oct. 7, 2019, also pleaded guilty to reckless ... (click for more)

U.S. Rep. Chuck Fleischmann, the Ranking Member on the Homeland Security Subcommittee on the House Appropriations Committee, urged the Secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, ... (click for more)



Opinion

Way To Go, Coach

I have know Coach Jennings since he was the head football coach at Brainerd High School. His leadership and vision are responsible for the success of many young men. I am sure he will be missed, because men like him don't come around that often. I am not sure what his next step is but I am sure it will be a big one, Congratulations, Coach, on a lifetime of service! Ernie ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: An April Fool’s Preview

The regular readers of Chattanoogan.com are well aware that on the first day of each new month, I take a walk “in my garden.” Every month I dole out “orchids and onions” to those who I believe have earned them. Actually, “Orchids and Onions” originated at McCallie School many years before I was born and was always a highly-anticipated feature with every new edition. Unfortunately, ... (click for more)

Sports

Mocs Opting Out Of Remainder Of Football Spring Season

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga football team is opting out of the remainder of the 2021 spring schedule, head coach Rusty Wright announced today. The decision was made with the health and safety of the entire program as the main focus and due to COVID-19 opt-outs that made it impossible to field the required number of student-athletes in key position groups to meet Southern ... (click for more)

Senator Blackburn Calls Out NCAA On Unequal Treatment Of Women Athletes

Senators Marsha Blackburn (R-Tenn.) and Richard Blumenthal (D-Conn.), whose home state collegiate women’s basketball teams - the University of Tennessee Lady Volunteers and the UConn Huskies - have won a combined 19 national championships, lambasted the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) "for its failures to provide female athletes the same level of access to COVID-19 ... (click for more)


