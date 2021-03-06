Hagerty Votes Against COVID Relief Bill

United States Senator Bill Hagerty on Saturday issued the following statement after voting to oppose what he called "the Democrats’ hyper-partisan spending package disguised as COVID relief."

“This two trillion dollar pork-filled package is not targeted, not bipartisan, and not transparent," said Senator Hagerty. "It should have been crafted through regular order within Senate committees.

"With a trillion dollars still left to be spent from the last COVID package, the last thing Tennesseans deserve is to have their taxpayer dollars wasted, resulting in a sluggish economic recovery and crippling debt on our children and grandchildren.”