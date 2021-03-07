Shooting At Cleveland Bar Leaves 1 Man Dead

A shooting at a Cleveland, Tn., bar early Sunday morning left one man dead.

At 2:20 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to TBOW's Tavern at 1585 Spring Place Road SE on a shooting.

Witnesses told police that a white male came into the bar and began causing problems. An altercation ensued between the male, identified as Charles Garrett, and a bar employee, Jordan Myers.

During the altercation, a bar patron, identified as Xavier Rouse, was shot. He was transported to Tennova Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Garrett fled the scene but was soon located by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office at Spring Lake Apartments.

Based on the facts of the case, it was determined to charge Garrett with first-degree murder of Xavier Rouse and attempted first-degree murder of Jordan Myers.