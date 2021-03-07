Shooting At Cleveland Bar Leaves 1 Man Dead

 Sunday, March 7, 2021 59.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

A shooting at a Cleveland, Tn., bar early Sunday morning left one man dead.

At 2:20 a.m., Cleveland Police Department officers responded to TBOW's Tavern at 1585 Spring Place Road SE on a shooting.

Witnesses told police that a white male came into the bar and began causing problems. An altercation ensued between the male, identified as Charles Garrett, and a bar employee, Jordan Myers.

During the altercation, a bar patron, identified as Xavier Rouse, was shot. He was transported to Tennova Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Garrett fled the scene but was soon located by the Bradley County Sheriff’s Office at Spring Lake Apartments.

Based on the facts of the case, it was determined to charge Garrett with first-degree murder of Xavier Rouse and attempted first-degree murder of Jordan Myers.


Fire Damages Garage On Mowbray Mountain Sunday Morning

Latest Hamilton County Arrest Report

Police Seek Information On Chattanooga Man Missing Since 2019


So Long To 3 Local TV Icons - And Response

Roy Exum: A Return To Reason

Dennis Norwood: COVID Strikes Again

Mocs Improve To 2-0 With Overtime Win At Citadel

