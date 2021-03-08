 Monday, March 8, 2021 69.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Police Say Marvin Fallins Admitted To Fatal Shooting Of Frank Usher

Monday, March 8, 2021
Marvin Fallins
Marvin Fallins

Police say the suspect in Frank Usher’s death admitted to shooting him.

On Friday, police responded to a shot person report on East 48th Street and located the victim, who had been shot in the neck. He was pronounced deceased after being transported to Erlanger Hospital. Police began to review video footage from the Chattanooga Housing Authority and from the area.

Police said one camera showed the victim entering the back door of the residence, and Marvin Fallins, 51, also entering through the same door. This video showed Mr. Usher exiting through the front door while also holding his neck, and running around the side of the building and toward the street where he collapsed on the ground.

Police said Fallins could be viewed exiting the front door with a witness, and that the two could be seen standing next to the victim. The witness grabbed a firearm away from Fallins, and then Fallins left the area and walked to a residence on East 49th Street.

Later that day, police interviewed Fallins, and they said he admitted to the shooting. The witness also corroborated that story.

Fallins was arrested and charged with criminal homicide.


Walker County Sheriff’s Office Investigating Automobile Dealership Theft Of 8 Vehicles

Man Charged With Criminal Littering For Filling Ditch With Large Amount Of Trash

