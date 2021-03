The city has agreed to pay $550,000 to resolve a case brought by one of the women raped by former Chattanooga Police officer Desmond Logan.

The lawsuit noted that Logan had a previous history of sexual misconduct while in uniform, including a prior rape when the woman was assaulted.

City Attorney Phil Noblett said the settlement came through a mediation process.

Logan was arrested by federal authorities and eventually sentenced to serve 20 years in federal prison.