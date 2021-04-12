Police Blotter: Woman Saw Dollar Signs After Booth Slipped Off Step; Woman Sets Up Sleeping Quarters In Middle Of Walgreens Parking Lot

A woman claimed to be injured at Pier 88, 2288 Gunbarrel Road. Police spoke with the woman who said that while she was inside the business, the booth that she was sitting on fell, pushing against the table and pushing her ankle underneath, injuring it. She said at the same time the booth fell on top of her niece's foot and it also hit her in the face. The woman said she wanted to have all of this documented because the business was trying to say it didn't happen. Police went inside the business and made contact with the manager, who showed police the video footage from the security cameras. Police were able to observe the woman starting to get up from the booth, and one of the legs from the booth moved and fell off the step that the booth was on. Police saw the woman was not pushed against the table and the woman's niece was far enough away to not be affected by the incident. Police observed the woman get up from the booth and then started limping and ask for the manager.

Police were called to a disorder on Fagan Street. Officers spoke to a couple, nether of whom claimed calling police. Both of them said separately that they were in a verbal disagreement. Both of them agreed to relax the rest of the evening and remain calm.





A man appeared to be initiating a verbal altercation with other bar patrons as he exited Bar Watson, 6925 Shallowford Road. Police intervened and facilitated a ride for the man and verified his identity. The man left the scene without further incident.



A couple on Cherryton Drive were involved in a disorder. Police met with both the man and woman. Both said they had gotten into a verbal argument since the man had broken his TV. The woman said she was just wanting him to leave the house and he was willing to leave for the day and go to his friend's place until things calmed down between them. The man left the residence without incident.



A woman on Arlington Avenue told police that her downstairs neighbor turns her TV up loud after quiet hours and she wants police to talk to the neighbor and ask her to keep it down. Police spoke with the neighbor downstairs and asked that she keep the noise down.



A man at Mapco, 7900 Shallowford Road, asked for police assistance because he thought someone (unknown) was following him. Police assisted the man with a ride to his residence on Julian Ridge Road.



A man at Universal Environmental Services, 3324 Alton Park Blvd., told police someone cut through the fence and cut the catalytic converter out of his truck. The man said he did not have any suspect information.



Police observed a white Nissan Altima parked at the entrance of the parking lot of Chattanooga Head Start, 2302 Ocoee St., blocking the entrance. The vehicle was parked on the property that belongs to the school. Police informed a member of the staff that they would have to call for a tow truck to come and pick up the vehicle.



An man at Gestamp, 7529 Ferdinand Piech Way, told police that someone had broken into a semi-trailer on the construction site and stolen a laptop. The suspect pried open the locked door to the trailer. They also stole a wireless keyboard and mouse. No suspect information is known.



A man called police and said he had found multiple credit cards behind the Mapco, 4608 Highway 58, near the dumpster. Police looked through the cards, which appeared to have been there for some time as many of them had dirt and mud dried on them. The officer took possession of the cards and placed them in the CPD Property Division, releasable to Auto Crimes, due to the number of cards and probability they may have been stolen out of vehicles or purses, as most of the names the officer could read were female. No suspect information is available and no victim information is available, other than the names on the cards.



Police were called to a disorder on Brainerd Road. Police spoke with a woman who said that she was in a verbal argument with her boyfriend, but he left. She said that she no longer needed police assistance.



An employee of Carter's Towing, 6320 Highway 58, called police when a firearm was found in a repossessed vehicle. The Glock was run through NCIC and did not come back as stolen. There was an insurance card in the vehicle belonging to a man, but it is unknown if this is his firearm. The gun, three magazines, 25 rounds and the wallet with the insurance card were taken to Property for safekeeping.



A woman on Beverly Kay Drive told police that her son had taken her vehicle and not returned it. She said he took the car on Sunday at around 9:30 a.m. She said she does not want to press charges, but just wants the vehicle back. A BOLO was put out for the vehicle.



A woman told police that a man continues to send her lengthy text messages with several threats and that he also has other people calling and threatening her.



A man told police he thinks his father-in-law stole his Social Security number. The man said he does not have any evidence of the stolen SS# being used.



Someone called police about an abandoned car on N. Hawthorne Street. The vehicle was a red Chevy Impala with two flat tires and damage on the right side. There were automotive parts scattered throughout the interior of the car that were visible from outside the car. Police placed an orange "48 hour" warning sticker on the top right of the rear windshield. Police will return to the vehicle after that time and if the vehicle remains, it will be towed.



A woman on E. Brainerd Road told police that her vehicle was broken into. She said she forgot to lock her car door and someone went through the glove box. No items were stolen that she could identify. She said she just wanted a report made that her vehicle was broken into.



A woman told police she parked her car on E. Martin Luther King Boulevard. She said when she returned to her vehicle the next day, she observed that someone had removed the catalytic converter from her 2010 Toyota Prius.

The manager of Walgreens at 2104 McCallie Ave., told police when she was opening the business she found a woman sleeping in the middle of the parking lot and wanted her to leave. Police spoke to the woman, identified her and asked her to leave the property at the request of the manager. The woman gathered her belongings and left without incident. Prior to allowing the woman to leave, a check for warrants was conducted with negative results.



