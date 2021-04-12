County School Principals Told To "Immediately" Register Expected Influx Of Unattended Migrant Children

Principals at Hamilton County Schools have been instructed to "immediately" register an expected influx of unattended migrant children.

The principals received an email from Laura Grier, homeless liason with the county schools. She wrote, "The Chattanooga area may experience an increase of unattended migrant youth. If any of the students show up to register at your school, please register them immediately.

"They do not need two proofs of residency (or be "in zone"), a birth certificate, immunization record or proof of guardianship as they will be covered under the McKinney-Vento Homeless Act."

The Baptiste Group, which has contracts with the federal government for sheltering migrant children, has set up in a former dorm at Tennessee Temple University.

Neighbors say a number of adolescents have been arriving in vans.

The group is advertising for a wide range of bilingual positions to work with the children.