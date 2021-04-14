Health Department And Southern Adventist University Partner To Offer COVID-19 Vaccine Event On Sunday

The Hamilton County Health Department, in partnership with Southern Adventist University, will offer the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine to 1,000 individuals who make an appointment, this Sunday, at the Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists. This community event is free and open to the public by appointment.

“We are grateful to partner with Southern Adventist University to offer COVID-19 vaccine in the Collegedale community,” said Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes.



First or Second Dose Moderna Appointments:



· April 18 - Collegedale Church of Seventh-day Adventists, 4829 College Drive E, Collegedale, TN 37315

· A second dose event will be offered when the time is due

Make An Appointment:



People are encouraged to visitvaccine.hamiltontn.govto make their appointment online. Those who do not have access to the internet can call the appointment call center to make an appointment over the phone:



· Appointment Line: 423-209-5398



· Spanish appointment line: 423-209-5384

The Health Department’s general COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8AM-4PM and Saturday 10AM-3PM. Bilingual representatives are available.



Instant Appointments:



In addition to being able to make an appointment, there is also the option for “instant appointments”. Instant appointments allow people to drive up to Southern Adventist University’s vaccination site between 10AM and 4PM to receive an instant appointment if slots are available. There is no guarantee a drive-up appointment will be available at that time.



Important Information to Know Prior to Appointment:



Do not arrive more than 15 minutes prior to your scheduled appointment.

Wear appropriate clothing to get a shot in upper arm

Print and complete the COVID-19 Vaccine Encounter form for both first and second dose appointments. Click here to download the form: https://bit.ly/3rtuueu . Forms are available on-site, but bringing a completed form to the vaccination site will accelerate the process.

Be prepared to wait 20 minutes after shot

Be prepared for the entire process to take an hour or more

Vaccination Record Card:



When patients receive their first dose with the Health Department, they will receive a Vaccination Record Card with the following important information.



The vaccine manufacturer (Moderna)

The date the first dose of vaccine was given

The date the second vaccine dose is due. This date is not an appointment. Patients must schedule a second dose appointment on or after the due date.

Additional Resources:



· Stay up-to-date on new vaccine appointment information. Follow the health department via their email newsletter and social media accounts, available at this link:health.hamiltontn.org/ AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID- 19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx .



· For more information in Spanish, visit the Spanish Facebook Page: https://bit.ly/3ixLU6x