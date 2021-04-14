 Wednesday, April 14, 2021 68.0°F   overcast   Overcast

Breaking News


Weekend Closure Set For I-24 Over Germantown Road

Wednesday, April 14, 2021

As part of the bridge replacement project currently underway on I-24 over Germantown Road near mile marker 183 in Chattanooga, TDOT contract crews will implement several weekend closures of I-24 for bridge construction.

During the weekend closures, the new bridges on I-24 East and West over Germantown Road will be built using the Accelerated Bridge Construction (ABC) method. ABC requires short-term, total road closures to allow crews the space and the freedom to work around the clock to construct a new bridge.

The first full closure of I-24 over Germantown Road is scheduled for Friday, April 16, at 9 p.m.

through Monday, April 19, at 6 a.m. 

In preparation for this weekend’s closure on I-24, the traffic pattern on nearby local roads will be adjusted prior to the interstate closure.

This work is weather dependent. Should weather or unforeseen circumstances cause delays, it will be rescheduled for a later date.

Each weekend, the work will focus on different sections of the project, but the interstate detour will remain the same for all closures. During the closures, traffic will be detoured off the interstate near Germantown Road, then back onto the interstate. At either end of the bridges, the interstate will be reduced from three to two lanes before all traffic is diverted off the interstate.

All eastbound traffic will exit the interstate at Germantown Road (Exit 183), travel along South Terrace, and return to the interstate using a temporary on-ramp. 

All westbound traffic will exit the interstate using a temporary off-ramp, travel along North Terrace, and return to the interstate using the existing on-ramp at Germantown Road.

There will be no access from local streets to the I-24 entrance and exit ramps along this stretch during these interstate closures.

Detour routes will be provided online and by way of overhead and portable message boards.

For more information on the I-24 bridge replacement project or to sign up for project updates, visit the project website at  https://www.tn.gov/tdot/projects/region-2/i-24-bridge-replacement-chattanooga.html.


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 14, 2021

DA, Police Seek New Clues In Deaths Of 2 Senior Citizens Last Dec. 1 At Oak Grove

April 14, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

An anonymous donor and CPD”s Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $14,100 to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR POSS.A FIREARM DURING COMMISSIION OR ATTEMPT TO CO 04/14/2021 2 CONYERS, MITCHELL LAMAR DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE 04/14/2021 1 COTTER, SARA ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kelly Gallops To Mayor

Tim Kelly, betting heavily on himself by spending over $1 million of his own money and divesting of a widely respected auto dealership in order to be fully focused, was hailed as a winner Tuesday night. The personable Kelly was greeted with open arms as Chattanooga’s newest Mayor when he outlasted another quite capable candidate, Kim White. In what was expected to be a nose-to-nose ... (click for more)

Sports

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)

Rae Burrell Among Nation's Top Players Invited To AmeriCup Team Trials

Tennessee rising senior Rae Burrell is among 20 of the nation's top collegiate players who have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. Invitations to the trials, which will be held April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and USA Women's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors