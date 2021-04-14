DA, Police Seek New Clues In Deaths Of 2 Senior Citizens Last Dec. 1 At Oak Grove

An anonymous donor and CPD”s Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $14,100 to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Gloria Hill and Russell Paris. The district attorney’s office released the following details in a press release.

“On December 1, 2020, two senior citizens were murdered in the Oak Grove community in Chattanooga.

Russell Paris was shot and killed at his home in the 1700 block of South Kelly Street. Russell was outside his residence with his dog when he was shot. He was 61-years old. Eyewitnesses saw the assailant(s) leave the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

"Later the same day, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Gloria Hill, age 66, was shot to death at her home in the 1700 block of S. Willow Street. Due to the timeframe, location and nature of the incident, investigators believe someone within the community may have information regarding the suspect or possess other information that is pertinent to the case. Both murders remain unsolved.”

Police Chief David Roddy and DA Neal Pinkston held a press conference at the intersection of S. Willow Street and 18th Street, near where the two were shot. Chief Roddy said he did not know if the two murders were connected, but both occurred on the same day within hours of one another, but he said that is not something to be counted out either.

DA Pinkston said, “Chief Roddy, myself, and investigators on the case feel that people in this neighborhood have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for these awful acts.”

Chief Roddy said he believes that the community and neighborhood are ready to come forward to help CPD solve the case and find the individuals who killed those two older citizens.

“We know this community wants to do the right thing and help these families find closure and justice,” Chief Roddy said. “The investigative team stands ready to take action on any information the community can provide to us.”

He said “some of the circumstances of the case are still being worked through” but also added that he believes members of the community have knowledge of details yet unknown to CPD. He asked anyone with information to call the tip line at 423-643-5100, and DA Pinkston said they can email at coldcases@hcdatn.org .

“To my understanding, the families still carry this with them and still look for the police department and community’s support,” Chief Roddy said. “We need individuals to come forward. No matter how minute that detail, or how small the fact that people may rationalize away as unimportant, I promise that it is important.”