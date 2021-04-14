 Wednesday, April 14, 2021 64.0°F   light rain   Light Rain

Breaking News


DA, Police Seek New Clues In Deaths Of 2 Senior Citizens Last Dec. 1 At Oak Grove

Wednesday, April 14, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

  • Police Chief David Roddy

  • District Attorney Neal Pinkston


An anonymous donor and CPD”s Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $14,100 to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Gloria Hill and Russell Paris. The district attorney’s office released the following details in a press release.

 

“On December 1, 2020, two senior citizens were murdered in the Oak Grove community in Chattanooga.

Russell Paris was shot and killed at his home in the 1700 block of South Kelly Street. Russell was outside his residence with his dog when he was shot. He was 61-years old. Eyewitnesses saw the assailant(s) leave the scene in a gray Dodge Charger.

 

"Later the same day, at approximately 6:00 p.m., Gloria Hill, age 66, was shot to death at her home in the 1700 block of S. Willow Street. Due to the timeframe, location and nature of the incident, investigators believe someone within the community may have information regarding the suspect or possess other information that is pertinent to the case. Both murders remain unsolved.”

 

Police Chief David Roddy and DA Neal Pinkston held a press conference at the intersection of S. Willow Street and 18th Street, near where the two were shot. Chief Roddy said he did not know if the two murders were connected, but both occurred on the same day within hours of one another, but he said that is not something to be counted out either.

 

DA Pinkston said, “Chief Roddy, myself, and investigators on the case feel that people in this neighborhood have information that can lead to the arrest and conviction of the individuals responsible for these awful acts.”

 

Chief Roddy said he believes that the community and neighborhood are ready to come forward to help CPD solve the case and find the individuals who killed those two older citizens.

 

“We know this community wants to do the right thing and help these families find closure and justice,” Chief Roddy said. “The investigative team stands ready to take action on any information the community can provide to us.”

 

He said “some of the circumstances of the case are still being worked through” but also added that he believes members of the community have knowledge of details yet unknown to CPD. He asked anyone with information to call the tip line at 423-643-5100, and DA Pinkston said they can email at coldcases@hcdatn.org.

 

“To my understanding, the families still carry this with them and still look for the police department and community’s support,” Chief Roddy said. “We need individuals to come forward. No matter how minute that detail, or how small the fact that people may rationalize away as unimportant, I promise that it is important.”

 


April 20, 2021

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

April 14, 2021

DA, Police Seek New Clues In Deaths Of 2 Senior Citizens Last Dec. 1 At Oak Grove

April 14, 2021

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga ... (click for more)

An anonymous donor and CPD”s Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $14,100 to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder ... (click for more)

Here are the No Bills and True Bills from the Hamilton County Grand Jury: No Bills: 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE DOMESTIC ASSAULT 04/14/2021 1 ATKINS, TRACY DEWAYNE AGGRAVATED ASSAULT 04/14/2021 ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Win Set Of Chattanooga Old Photo Books Published By Chattanoogan.com

You can win a set of all the books in the Chattanooga Photo Series of old Chattanooga photos in a contest sponsored by Chattanoogan.com, publisher of the books. The books include Chattanooga in Old Photos, The Remarkable Stokes Collection, Railroads in and Around Chattanooga and Paul Hiener's Historic Chattanooga. Chattanooga in Old Photos includes almost 300 pages. ... (click for more)

DA, Police Seek New Clues In Deaths Of 2 Senior Citizens Last Dec. 1 At Oak Grove

An anonymous donor and CPD”s Crime Stoppers are offering a combined $14,100 to people who provide information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person(s) responsible for the murder of Gloria Hill and Russell Paris. The district attorney’s office released the following details in a press release. “On December 1, 2020, two senior citizens were murdered in the Oak Grove ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Situation With McKamey And HES

I’ve been following the complaints about the McKamey Animal Center with considerable interest. Several years ago I was involved with the creation of that facility, so it is a personal matter with me. Due to the pandemic I had not visited for months but under present circumstances made an appointment and toured the buildings and grounds with the new executive director, Inga Fricke. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Kelly Gallops To Mayor

Tim Kelly, betting heavily on himself by spending over $1 million of his own money and divesting of a widely respected auto dealership in order to be fully focused, was hailed as a winner Tuesday night. The personable Kelly was greeted with open arms as Chattanooga’s newest Mayor when he outlasted another quite capable candidate, Kim White. In what was expected to be a nose-to-nose ... (click for more)

Sports

Counterattacking CFC Pummels LA Force

Where did Tate Robertson go? The Los Angeles Force’s defender must have wondered that as the CFC winger made magic on Finley Stadium's artificial turf. Robertson dashed down the right sideline, and then began to retreat when his defender caught up. But like former Hawk Steve Smith back in the day, Robertson suddenly deked back to the touchline after selling the retreat. He ... (click for more)

Rae Burrell Among Nation's Top Players Invited To AmeriCup Team Trials

Tennessee rising senior Rae Burrell is among 20 of the nation's top collegiate players who have accepted invitations to attend the 2021 USA Basketball Women's AmeriCup Team trials. Invitations to the trials, which will be held April 18-21 at the University of South Carolina in Columbia, were issued by the USA Basketball Women's Junior National Team Committee and USA Women's ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors