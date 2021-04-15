Hamilton County Has No New COVID Deaths, 63 New Cases; Tennessee Has 9 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 63 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 43,380. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 480 in the county.

The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 42,213, which is 97 percent, and there are 687 active cases.



There are 66 patients hospitalized and 18 in Intensive Care Units. Four others are in the hospital with suspected COVID. Of those hospitalized, 27 are county residents.



The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 829,114 on Thursday with 1,535 new cases. There have been nine more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,041, state Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 792 people hospitalized from the virus, which is 18 fewer than on Wednesday.



Testing numbers are above 7.428 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 803,320, which is 97 percent.

Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,090 cases, up 2; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 14,477 cases, up 34; 147 deaths



Grundy County: 1,772 cases, up 2; 32 deaths, up 1



Marion County: 3,082 cases, up 3; 46 deaths



Meigs County: 1,339 cases, up 4; 23 deaths



Polk County: 1,984 cases, up 3; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,304 cases, up 8; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,661 cases, up 1; 28 deaths



Knox County: 49,326 cases, up 70; 622 deaths



Davidson County: 87,182 cases, up 95; 924 deaths, up 2



Shelby County: 92,549 cases, up 184; 1,580 deaths, down 3