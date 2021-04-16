Pedestrian Is Struck And Killed At I-75 And Highway 153 Early Friday Morning

A pedestrian was struck and killed early Friday morning as she attempted to cross the exit ramp on I-75 southbound to Highway 153.

Police said a Dodge Challenger was on the exit ramp to Highway 153 at about 4 a.m. when it struck the woman. The driver stopped immediately and called 911.

EMS responded and pronounced the woman, age 39, deceased on scene.

Chattanooga Police ask anyone with information regarding this incident to call 698-2525 or submit a tip via the CPD Mobile App. You can remain anonymous.