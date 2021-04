Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

ADAMS, MARY D

1551 OLD MILL RD RINGGOLD, 30736

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: East Ridge

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

ALVEY, SHANA DIANE

5066 S PITTSBURG MOUNTAIN RD SOUTH PITTSBURG, 37380

Age at Arrest: 32 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

BRADLEY, DARYL WAYNE

3301 TAYLOR STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED CRIMINAL TRESSPASS

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

CARTER, EMANUEL TAYON

2209 SIMS STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 35 years old

Arresting Agency: Tenn Highway Patrol

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

CHUBB, JASON L

6210 WALDEN AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37421

Age at Arrest: 40 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

CROWE, SHARON R

1237 NORHT CONOER CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 60 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING ON SUSPENDED LICENSE

STOP SIGN VIOLATION

---

DOWNEY, DANIELLE ELIZABETH

6312 HANSLEY DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37416

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency:

AGGRAVATED CRUELTY TO ANIMALS

---

HARRELL, MARKO

3411 5TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

HILL, JACARIOS TREON

3142 WILLOW SPRINGS DRIVE NE CLEVELAND, 373235971

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency:

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

JARRETT, DOMINIQUE RAMELL

4826 LAKE HAVEN DR CHATTANOOGA, 374162236

Age at Arrest: 23 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

FAILURE TO YIELD RIGHT-OF-WAY

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

DRIVERS TO EXERCISE DUE CARE

---

KEITH, DAMON JAMES

3919 JUANDALE TR CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

NONSUPPORT AND FLAGRANT NONSUPPORT

---

LANSDEN, MAURICE ALLEN

702 SNOW ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

VIOLATION OF ORDER OF PROTECTION

---

LOMBARDO, TREVOR ALEXANDER

45 E STEELE STREET ORLANDO, 32804

Age at Arrest: 24 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

LOWERY, MICHAEL CHASE

955 BEASON DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 28 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

---

MCFALLS, ELBERT GENE

2807 E 26 ST CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MENDEZ-PEREZ, ROMEO EVERTO

2109 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407

Age at Arrest: 22 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

SPEEDING

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

---

MONDS, TRACY DEWAYNE

9010 HARRISON BAY HARRISON, 37341

Age at Arrest: 38 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

VIOLATION OF REGISTRATION LAW

FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

---

MOORE, DAVID

78 GREENBRIAR COURT MANCHESTER, 37355

Age at Arrest: 64 years old

Arresting Agency: Other

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PEOPLES, WENDELL

565 GLASTONBURY ROAD NASHVILLE, 37217

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

PICKETT, BRIAN STANLEY

310 CALIFORNIA AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 41 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

FAILURE TO APPEAR

---

PORCH, JAMALE MARQUISE

4101 4TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DOMESTIC ASSAULT

INTERFERENCE WITH EMERGENCY CALLS

AGGRAVATED ASSAULT (DOMESTIC)

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT (FELONY)

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

EVADING ARREST (FELONY)

EVADING ARREST

RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT

REGISTRATION, EXPIRED

---

SALAZART, RAUL ERNESTO

2911 HAYWOOD AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 53 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING WITHOUT DRIVERS LICENSE / EXPIRED LICENSE

---

STEIGERWALD, CHEVY AUSTIN

11117 APISON PIKE APISON, 373029769

Age at Arrest: 26 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

BURGLARY

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

POSSESSION OF BURGLARY TOOLS

---

TATE, BILLY

2015 Rawlings St Chattanooga, 374064236

Age at Arrest: 68 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE

---

TAYLOR, JAMES AMAUD

119 HOLLYBERRY LN CHATTANOOGA, 374113754

Age at Arrest: 29 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING

DISORDERLY CONDUCT

---

THOMPSON, ISAAC

11255 HALLETT STREET SODDYDAISY, 37379

Age at Arrest: 21 years old

Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy

PUBLIC INTOXICATION

---

TRINKNER, WILLIAM SCOTT

656 EADS BLUFF RD NW GEORGETOWN, 37336

Age at Arrest: 51 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

TURNER, CHRISTOPHER JERMAINE

1711 N ORCHARD KNOB AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 48 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF

---

TURNER, JESSICA NICHOLE

4831 EAST SUMMIT CIRCLE KNOXVILLE, 37919

Age at Arrest: 34 years old

Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police

Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)

---

WATT, MCCAYLA CHRISTYANNA

609 SNOW STREET CHATTANOOGA, 37405

Age at Arrest: 19 years old

Arresting Agency: Red Bank

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

WOODS, FONTELLA ANDREA

3629 SHIRL JO LANE CHATTANOOGA, 37412

Age at Arrest: 55 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

BURGLARY

CRIMINAL TRESPASSING