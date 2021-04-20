 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 Weather

BARNES, STEPHEN 
2906 TODER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BENFORD, KEYCHE A 
2602 DODSON AVE APT A. CHATTANOOGA, 37406 
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA 
764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415 
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL 
1825 LEWIS MANROW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
DODSON, PHILLIP LEBRONE 
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE 
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN 
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELKINS, CHAMOA ELIZABETH 
58 PANDA LANE RINGGOLD, 37036 
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE 
935 UP THE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GANN, BETSY BIVINS 
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE 
415 FRIAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
HAWKINS, JEFFERY TODD 
18 ROCKY TOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377 
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LUSTER, CLIFFORD 
7113 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CGATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN 
2200 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE 
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
POPE, BRANDON MICHAEL 
1164 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
RICHIE, DALE GENE 
1063 COMBS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ 
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALLEN RAY 
FREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311 
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, RONALD LEE 
8207 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343 
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF SERVICES
FORGERY (POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY)
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE 
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STULL, JOHN DYLAN 
124 SIGNAL HILLS DR Chattanooga, 37405 
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH 
3407 MAPLE CREEK LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412 
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG. CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
This record has been expunged!, 
7113 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CGATTANOOGA, 37421 
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
THOMAS, DAX DEMON 
HOMELESS SYLACUGA, 35150 
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TALLADEGA ALABAMA)
---
TZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL 
3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404 
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, MEREDITH GRACE 
212 S SWEET BRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411 
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT 
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909 
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, LOREITA D 
5020 BRANSTON RD OOLTEWAH, 373638477 
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT


