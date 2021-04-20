Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:

BARNES, STEPHEN

2906 TODER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 49 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

---

BENFORD, KEYCHE A

2602 DODSON AVE APT A. CHATTANOOGA, 37406

Age at Arrest: 42 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION

---

BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA

764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415

Age at Arrest: 33 years old

Arresting Agency: Chattanooga

DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE

DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE

REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES

IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS

---

CONNER, AMANDA GAIL

1825 LEWIS MANROW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377

Age at Arrest: 30 years old

Arresting Agency: Hamilton County

POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.

OR MANUFACTURING)