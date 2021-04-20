Here is the latest Hamilton County arrest report:
BARNES, STEPHEN
2906 TODER LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 49 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
---
BENFORD, KEYCHE A
2602 DODSON AVE APT A. CHATTANOOGA, 37406
Age at Arrest: 42 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
BLANCETT, JEFFREY JOSHUA
764 EMORY DR CHATTANOOGA, 37415
Age at Arrest: 33 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING LEFT OF CENTER LINE
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
IMPLIED CONSENT LAW - DRIVERS
---
CONNER, AMANDA GAIL
1825 LEWIS MANROW SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL.
OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
DODSON, PHILLIP LEBRONE
3201 6TH AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT
---
DURHAM, TIMOTHY LEE
727 E 11TH ST CHATTANOOGA, 37403
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
EDWARDS, JUSTUS CAIN
HOMELESS CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 36 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
PUBLIC INTOXICATION
---
ELKINS, CHAMOA ELIZABETH
58 PANDA LANE RINGGOLD, 37036
Age at Arrest: 23 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
FRANCIS, JOSHUA LEE
935 UP THE CREEK TRAIL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
GANN, BETSY BIVINS
1063 COMBS TRL CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 48 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
HANNAN, DUSTIN MAURICE
415 FRIAR ROAD CHATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE SCHEDULE III
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
DRUGS GENERAL CATEGORY FOR RESALE
RECKLESS ENDANGERMENT
POSS OF FIREARM DURING A FELONY
---
HAWKINS, JEFFERY TODD
18 ROCKY TOP LANE SIGNAL MOUNTAIN, 37377
Age at Arrest: 46 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
---
LUSTER, CLIFFORD
7113 BONNY OAKS DRIVE CGATTANOOGA, 37421
Age at Arrest: 44 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN ANOTHER STATE)
---
MADDOX, NAKEISHA LASHAWN
2200 CHAMBERLIN AVENUE CHATTANOOGA,
Age at Arrest: 29 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
DRIVING ON REVOKED, SUSPENDED OR CANCELLED LICENSE
FINANCIAL RESPONSIBILITY
REGISTRATION, EXPIRED
REGISTRATION, IMPROPER DISPLAY OF PLATES
---
MITCHELL, RICKY LOMANTE
1913 FOUST ST CHATTANOOGA, 37407
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
AGGRAVATED STATUTORY RAPE
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
POSSESSION OF METH (SELL, DEL. OR MANUFACTURING)
---
POPE, BRANDON MICHAEL
1164 GREEN GROVE DR HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
AGGRAVATED ASSAULT
---
RICHIE, DALE GENE
1063 COMBS DRIVE CHATTANOOGA, 37405
Age at Arrest: 64 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VIOLATION OF ORDER TO VACATE STRUCTURE
---
ROBINSON, DOMINIQUE CORTEZ
551 DODSON AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, ALLEN RAY
FREEWILL ROAD CLEVELAND, 37311
Age at Arrest: 54 years old
Arresting Agency: Collegedale Police
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
SMITH, RONALD LEE
8207 OXFORD DRIVE HIXSON, 37343
Age at Arrest: 59 years old
Arresting Agency: Soddy Daisy
POSSESSION OF CONTROLLED SUBSTANCE (POSSESSION SC
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
THEFT OF SERVICES
FORGERY (POSSESSION OF COUNTERFEIT MONEY)
---
STARLING, KEOSHIA LATRICE
3207 HOYT ST CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 26 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
CRIMINAL TRESPASSING
CRIMINAL IMPERSONATION
---
STULL, JOHN DYLAN
124 SIGNAL HILLS DR Chattanooga, 37405
Age at Arrest: 28 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
VANDALISM/MALICIOUS MISCHIEF
RESISTING ARREST OR OBSTRUCTION OF LEGAL PROCESS
THEFT OF PROPERTY (CONDUCT INVOLV.MERCHANDISE)
---
TAYLOR, BRITTANY LEIGH
3407 MAPLE CREEK LANE EAST RIDGE, 37412
Age at Arrest: 30 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
AGG. CHILD ENDANGERMENT
POSSESSION OF SCHEDULE I
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
---
THOMAS, DAX DEMON
HOMELESS SYLACUGA, 35150
Age at Arrest: 41 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
FUGITIVE (ARREST FOR CRIME IN TALLADEGA ALABAMA)
---
TZUN-VINCENTE, PEDRO JOEL
3113 14TH AVENUE CHATTANOOGA, 37404
Age at Arrest: 31 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
Booked for Previous Charges or Other Reason(s)
---
WEAVER, MEREDITH GRACE
212 S SWEET BRIAR AVE CHATTANOOGA, 37411
Age at Arrest: 27 years old
Arresting Agency: East Ridge
DRIVING UNDER THE INFLUENCE
DRIVING ON ROADWAYS LANED FOR TRAFFIC, VIOLATION
---
WILLIAMS, GREGORY LAMONT
501 GILLESPIE RD CHATTANOOGA, 374112909
Age at Arrest: 38 years old
Arresting Agency: Chattanooga
POSSESSION OF DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
---
YOUNG, LOREITA D
5020 BRANSTON RD OOLTEWAH, 373638477
Age at Arrest: 76 years old
Arresting Agency: Hamilton County
DOMESTIC ASSAULT