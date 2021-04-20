 Tuesday, April 20, 2021 68.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Chattanoogan Bobby Klein Is Among 4 Biden Picks For TVA Board

Tuesday, April 20, 2021

President Joe Biden on Tuesday said he was making four nominations for the TVA Board.

They include lifelong Chattanooga resident Robert P. "Bobby" Klein.

Others are Beth Geer, Kimberly Lewis and Michelle Moore.

The White House gave these bios:

Beth Prichard Geer is Chief of Staff to former Vice President Al Gore and serves as a member of Nashville Mayor John Cooper’s Sustainability Advisory Committee. Geer has extensive policy and outreach experience on issues including climate change, environmental justice, and regenerative agriculture. She has served in senior roles in the Clinton-Gore White House, Department of Labor, and United States Senate. As a native of rural Tennessee, she graduated with honors from Middle Tennessee State University and earned the Public Leadership Executive Certificate from the Harvard Kennedy School Senior Managers in Government program.  She resides in Brentwood, Tennessee with her husband, Dr. John Geer.

Robert P. Klein is a lifelong resident of Chattanooga having attending Hamilton County public schools graduating from Tyner High School, where he was a member of the National Honor Society and National Beta Club.  He also attended the University of Tennessee at Chattanooga. Klein served in the Tennessee Army National Guard where received an Honorable Discharge.He begin his professional career at the Chattanooga Gas Company before continuing at the Electric Power Board of Chattanooga (now EPB) where he worked in the Overhead Line Department.  He completed the Joint Lineman Apprenticeship Program becoming a Journeyman Lineman in 1982.  He furthered his career by becoming a Line Foreman supervising the building and maintaining of the power distribution system. Klein took a leave of absence with EBP to work with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers Local Union 175 and was appointed in 1998 as an International Representative with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW).  In 2003 he was appointed as the International Vice President of the IBEW Tenth District, which consists of Tennessee, Arkansas, North and South Carolina.  He was re-elected as Vice President at the 37th and 38th IBEW International Conventions.During his career Klein has served on the Executive Committee and Board of Directors of the United Way of Chattanooga, Board of Directors for the Tennessee Labor-Management Conference, Board of Directors for the Tennessee Safety and Health Congress, sat on the Tennessee Valley Trades and Labor Council, where is served as President for 14 years.  He also sat on the Tennessee Valley Authority Labor -Management Committee as well as on the Board of Directors for the Southeast Labor-Management Public Affairs Committee.  Additionally, he was a Trustee for the IBEW-NECA Family Medical Healthcare Plan.  He officially retired from EPB in 2011 and the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers in 2015. Klein, who is known as Bobby to his family, friends and colleagues attends Silverdale Baptist Church and still resides in Chattanooga with his wife, Sharon.

Kimberly Caudle Lewis of Huntsville, Alabama, is the Chief Executive Officer of PROJECTSYZ, Inc., a business that provides services and products in the areas of engineering, logistics, technical services, manufacturing, and international foreign military sales. She leads a workforce that supports federal and commercial customers across several diverse subsidiaries and at locations across the US and around the world. Lewis has a 25-year career spanning business operations and management, technology, and federal government contacting.A life-long resident of Madison County, Alabama, Lewis would later become the first black female elected as Board Chair of the Huntsville / Madison Chamber of Commerce and most recently, the first minority owner of North Alabama’s only locally owned broadcast television station, WTZT-TV. Lewis’ previous career roles and studies in healthcare and information technology set the foundation for starting PROJECTXYZ and where she was previously involved in management of large-scale IT implementations and projects for large healthcare companies. She earned a degree in Computer Information Systems at John C. Calhoun State Community College.

A social entrepreneur and former White House official with roots in rural Georgia, Michelle Moore is a purposeful leader with a passion for connecting clean energy with economic growth. Her passion for community power and getting good stuff done is rooted in her faith and the commandment to “love your neighbor as yourself.” Moore currently serves as CEO of Groundswell, a nonprofit that builds community power through community solar, clean energy, and resilience programs that share power, savings, and economic opportunity with more than four thousand families. Her accomplishments range from building the global green building movement as a senior executive with the U.S. Green Building Council to leading the sustainability and infrastructure delivery teams for the Obama Administration.Moore got her start in sustainability in 1997 as Director of eBusiness for Interface Inc. in her hometown of LaGrange, Ga., where working for Ray Anderson showed her how to connect people, planet, and profitability and the pathway to “doing well by doing good.” Moore is married to Linwood Boswell, a local music mainstay, father of three, and community real estate agent in Richmond, Virginia.


April 20, 2021

The City Council has three new members, but is keeping the same leaders. The council on Tuesday night voted unanimously for Chip Henderson to stay as chair and Ken Smith as vice chair.

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday. The student was placed into custody. School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip

A 38-year-old man died in a head-on crash at Flintstone, Ga. He was identified as Jonathan Roy MacKey. A Flintstone resident, Carolyn Pedigo, was taken by ambulance from the scene.



The City Council has three new members, but is keeping the same leaders. The council on Tuesday night voted unanimously for Chip Henderson to stay as chair and Ken Smith as vice chair. Chair Henderson said Councilwoman Carol Berz will remain over the finance committee and Darrin Ledford will continue to oversee planning and zoning. He said other committee appointments would ... (click for more)

A handgun and a small amount of drugs were found in a student's car at Cleveland High School on Tuesday. The student was placed into custody. School officials said, "Earlier today, a tip was turned into school administration that a student may have illegal drugs in their car. Cleveland High Schools’ school resource officers were notified and the Cleveland Police Department’s ... (click for more)

Kim White Thanks Chattanooga

Chattanooga, I thank you for the tremendous support and encouragement you’ve shown me since announcing my candidacy last September. This opportunity to meet and engage with people across our community – people who love our city and want to be part of making it better – has been such an important contribution to my life. My campaign spent thousands of hours talking to neighbors, ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Impeach Maxine Waters

I neither cared nor had interest when the squirrelies in Washington tried to impeach former President Donald Trump. I can see reason, particularly in his last days as he grew into a flaming temper tantrum, but the lies and character assassinations were coming so furiously, and the fact they were fueled by personal hatred, was not just wrong but guaranteed failure in both efforts ... (click for more)

UTC Tennis Hosts Covenant For Senior Day On Tuesday

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga men's tennis team wraps up the 2021 season against Covenant College this week. The Mocs host the Scots on Tuesday, April 20, at the UTC Tennis Center. First serve is set for 3:00 p.m. (E.D.T.) and a link for live scoring is available on the men's tennis schedule page on GoMocs.com. Chattanooga is 8-11 overall and finished fifth in ... (click for more)

UTC Softball Swept By UNCG, Continue Slide

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team saw another late inning lead evaporate and suffered a Southern Conference three-game series sweep during a 10-5 loss to UNCG in the series finale on a sunny Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the pair of defeats, Chattanooga falls to 9-21 overall and 5-6 in league action. UTC has dropped its last five conference games after ... (click for more)


