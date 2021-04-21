County Commissioner Chester Bankston Resigns; Moving To Florida

Chester Bankston, longtime member of the Hamilton County Commission, announced Wednesday that he is moving to Florida and will be resigning his post.

It will be up to the other members of the commission to name his replacement in District 9.

The longtime Ooltewah resident went to Birchwood Community High School and studied at Northeast State Junior College.

He worked for many years as an electrician at the Hamilton County Department of Education and later had his own electrical firm.

A frequent lottery player, he has had a couple of big ticket wins.