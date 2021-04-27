 Tuesday, April 27, 2021 82.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 5, 841 New Cases

Tuesday, April 27, 2021

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,425.

There are 841 new cases, as that total reaches 876,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,243, which is an increase of 117 from Monday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,627 cases, up 8; 64 deaths; 251 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,225 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 176 hospitalizations

Dade County: 1,205 cases; 12 deaths; 62 hospitalizations

Walker County: 6,457 cases, up 5; 80 deaths; 281 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,796 cases, up 5; 228 deaths; 747 hospitalizations, up 1


April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

April 27, 2021

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler ... (click for more)

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months, from Oct. 1 to May 3, ... (click for more)

The City Council has approved two new members to the city's Industrial Development Board. They are Gordon Parker and Patrick Sharpley. Mr. Parker was nominated by Darrin Ledford and Mr. ... (click for more)



Jens Christensen Is New President Of Local Habitat For Humanity

Habitat for Humanity of Greater Chattanooga on Tuesday announced that long-time non-profit leader Jens Christensen has been named p resident and CEO of the organization. He replaces Dave Butler who retired last month. Officials said Mr. Christensen is well-known throughout the community for his leadership at the Chattanooga Community Kitchen. He was employed by the Community ... (click for more)

Department Of Homeland Security Announces REAL ID Deadline Extension

The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security has been notified that the federal implementation date of REAL ID has been extended by an additional 19 months, from Oct. 1 to May 3, 2023. Today, Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro N. Mayorkas made the announcement due to circumstances resulting from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. For more information on today’s ... (click for more)

Opinion

Do Your Part For The Earth - And Response

When you think of the next generations, do you think about the quality of air that they will breathe? Or what about the water that they will drink, and bathe in, what are we willing to do today better that we did not do yesterday? If these aren't thoughts of yours, please start thinking about them now. If you have not been doing your part to care for Earth, then today is the ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Our Flag Defaced And An Unacceptable Order To An SRO At School On Dallas Road

It is a rite of spring for “the sap to rise” in high school students and, back in the day, I heard tell of a guy who used to abscond with a pretty girl and go to the lake to watch submarine races in the late-morning sun. Not anymore, today it's major league stuff. At Nashville’s Overton High School on Friday two ninth graders were stabbed, one critically. The week before a white ... (click for more)

Sports

Vols Will Play West Virginia In Duke's Mayo Classic In Charlotte In 2028

Tennessee will play West Virginia in the Duke's Mayo Classic in Charlotte's Bank of America Stadium to kick off the 2028 college football season, the Charlotte Sports Foundation (CSF) announced Tuesday. The game is set for Saturday, Sept. 2, 2028. This is the second regular season matchup in Charlotte between the two squads. The teams played in front of 66,793 fans on Sept. ... (click for more)

Detroit City Bludgeons CFC 3-0 in Championship Game

In a game Chattanooga’s newest mayor called “the most Chattanooga thing ever,” their opponent turned it into a "very Detroit kind of game." Detroit City FC may have been playing on a couple of days’ rest, but one would have thought they were the team who hadn’t played in a week if one didn’t know any better. The visitors used their physicality and some aggressive fouls to whittle ... (click for more)


