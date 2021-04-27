Georgia Coronavirus Deaths Increase By 5, 841 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Tuesday there are five additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,425.



There are 841 new cases, as that total reaches 876,933 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,243, which is an increase of 117 from Monday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 5,627 cases, up 8; 64 deaths; 251 hospitalizations, up 1



Chattooga County: 2,225 cases, up 4; 60 deaths; 176 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,205 cases; 12 deaths; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,457 cases, up 5; 80 deaths; 281 hospitalizations, up 1



Whitfield County: 14,796 cases, up 5; 228 deaths; 747 hospitalizations, up 1