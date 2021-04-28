Dade County Has 1 More Coronavirus Death; Georgia Has 64 New Deaths, 922 More Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Wednesday there are 64 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,486.



There are 922 new cases, as that total reaches 877,816 confirmed cases of coronavirus.

Hospitalizations are at 61,370, which is an increase of 127 from Tuesday.



Here are the numbers by county:



Catoosa County: 5,636 cases, up 9; 64 deaths; 251 hospitalizations



Chattooga County: 2,225 cases; 60 deaths; 176 hospitalizations



Dade County: 1,205 cases; 13 deaths, up 1; 62 hospitalizations



Walker County: 6,461 cases, up 4; 80 deaths; 281 hospitalizations



Whitfield County: 14,802 cases, up 6; 228 deaths; 749 hospitalizations, up 2