 Thursday, April 29, 2021 79.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Breaking News


Ansley Gets 6 Years In Prison For Traffic Death Of 9-Year-Old Boy On Main Street

Thursday, April 29, 2021
A man involved in a crash that killed a nine-year-old child on Main Street on June 7, 2019, has pleaded guilty to vehicle homicide and leaving the scene of an accident involving death.
 
Jason Orlando Ansley was sentenced to serve six years in prison for the death of Liam Haddock and two years probation.
 
Ryan Haddock and his two oldest sons were driving home when they were involved in the hit-and-run accident.
Liam died on a Sunday two days later. Mr. Haddock and his other son, Dexter, were injured.
 
Chattanooga police arrested Ansley after determining that he was traveling 62 mph in a 35 mph zone and he was caught on video running a red light at S. Orchard Knob Avenue just prior to the 9:08 p.m. crash.
Ansley appeared before Criminal Court Judge Tom Greenholtz on Thursday. He approved the plea agreement.
 
Executive Assistant District Attorney Cameron Williams handled the case.
 
Family members at the time of Liam's death said of him:
 
Liam was an impatient boy, entering the world a full 11 weeks earlier than he was meant to. This worried quite a few people and has been widely regarded as a bad move. However, it would set the tone for the rest of his far-too-short life. He both entered and exited this world long before we were ready. But that should come as no surprise, as Liam was never in the habit of following the schedules of others.
 
 Liam was an inquisitive boy, forever asking questions about even the littlest of things. And even when he would get the answers to those questions, they often weren't the answers he was looking for, so he would ask even more. Given time, Liam would have addressed every mystery of the universe, and the universe itself would have responded out of sheer respect for his persistence.
 
 Liam was an impassioned boy, pursuing his interests with indescribable zeal. He was an evangelist for everything he loved, from science and superheroes to cheeky pop music and junk food. When he grew up, Liam wanted to be an astronaut and a rock star. He wanted to write comic books and build robots. And anyone who knows him knows he would have accomplished each of those objectives and still had time to squeeze in a couple hours of video games at the end of the day.
 
 Liam was an impartial boy, treating every person he met as a friend and every friend as family. He didn't go anywhere without making a connection to someone. Sometimes that connection lasted a few minutes and never reached the name-swapping stage; other times it would last years and change the way his parents would define the word "family."
 
 Finally, Liam was an impossible boy. At times, he was impossible to live with. He was impossible to keep clean. He was impossible to satisfy. However, he was also impossible to not love. And life feels like it will be impossible to live without him.

 

 

 

 

Liam Haddock
Liam Haddock

April 29, 2021

Hamilton County Now Has 98% Recovered From COVID, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

April 29, 2021

Georgia Has 51 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,068 New Cases

April 29, 2021

Hamilton County Schools Announces Personnel Updates


Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,126. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number ... (click for more)

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 51 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,534. There are 1,068 new cases, as that total reaches 878,827 ... (click for more)

As the district looks to the 2021-2022 school year, Hamilton County Schools announced several personnel updates on Thursday. Angie Cass has been named the principal at Soddy Daisy High School. ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Hamilton County Now Has 98% Recovered From COVID, No New Deaths; Tennessee Has 17 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 60 new coronavirus cases on Thursday, bringing the total to 44,126. There have been no more deaths from the virus, and the total remains at 491 in the county. The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,021, which is 98 percent, and there are 614 active cases. There are 47 patients hospitalized and 11 in Intensive Care ... (click for more)

Georgia Has 51 More Coronavirus Deaths, 1,068 New Cases

Georgia state health officials reported on Thursday there are 51 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 17,534. There are 1,068 new cases, as that total reaches 878,827 confirmed cases of coronavirus. Hospitalizations are at 61,500, which is an increase of 130 from Wednesday. Here are the numbers by county: Catoosa County: 5,639 cases, up ... (click for more)

Opinion

The Changing Face Of Red Bank

I have lived in the city of Red bank my entire life (minus about three years when I lived just outside of it) and I have never seen it flourish and bloom quite like it has over the last few years. We have businesses moving in, buildings being renovated, new homes being built and old homes being brought back to life. I love this town and love its people but I do not appreciate ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: The Critical Race Theory

There is a cute story about Manfred Eigen, a German biophysical chemist who won a 1967 Nobel Prize for discovering reaction times to chemicals, his brilliance eventually saving millions of people. Dr. Eigen once said, “In theory, there is no different between theory and practice. But in practice there is.” Of course, the doctor was referring to medical practice and truer words have ... (click for more)

Sports

Trey Smith, Josh Palmer, Bryce Thompson, Brandon Kennedy Awaiting Draft Fate

Trey Smith , Josh Palmer , Bryce Thompson and Brandon Kennedy , former Vols, are set for the next chapter of their football careers as the three-day 2021 NFL Draft begins Thursday night in Cleveland. Round one begins at 8 p.m. ET Thursday. Rounds two and three take place Friday with a 7 p.m. start. Rounds four through seven get underway at noon Saturday. ESPN, NFL Network ... (click for more)

Covenant Women's Track Team Runs To Second Place Finish At USA South Championships

The Covenant women's track and field team climbed to a second-place finish at the USA South Championships, while the men's team placed fifth overall as the event concluded on Thursday. It is the highest finish for the women's team at the USA South Championships as the Scots totaled 101 points, while the men's fifth-place finish (63 points) was its highest in program history. ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors