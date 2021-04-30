14-Year-Old Student Charged With Taking Handgun To 2 Walker County Schools

A 14-year-old male former Chattanooga Valley Middle School student has been arrested and charged with possession of a firearm at Chattanooga Valley Middle School and Ridgeland High School on Wednesday, according to Walker County Sheriff Steve Wilson.

The juvenile was booked and charged with possession of a firearm under age 18, possession of a firearm on school property and terroristic threats. The terroristic threat charge stems from a statement he made about a school administrator.

The investigation revealed that the student brought the handgun to CVMS on Wednesday. After the school day concluded, the student rode a school bus to RHS for an after school activity.

A CVMS administrator was alerted around 4 p.m. on Wednesday, that the student possessed a handgun. The CVMS administrator telephoned the RHS administrator to notify them of the handgun possession. A search of the student’s property revealed that he was in possession of a 9mm handgun. The handgun chamber was empty.

The juvenile is being held at a regional youth detention facility, according to Sheriff Wilson.