City Of Dalton Announces COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic Set For May 4, No Appointments Needed

The City of Dalton will be offering COVID-19 vaccinations at the Dalton Convention Center on Tuesday from 10- a.m.-10 p.m. No appointment is required.

Anybody age 16 or older is eligible to receive the vaccine, no ID is required.

The drive-through clinic will be offering doses of the Pfizer vaccine and is open to those who are receiving either their first or second doses of the vaccine. Those who are receiving their second dose are asked to please bring their vaccination card that they received with their first dose.