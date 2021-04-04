 Sunday, April 4, 2021 42.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

City Entering Into $341,250 Contract With The Chatt Inn On E. 23rd Street To House Up To 100 Homeless

Sunday, April 4, 2021

The city is entering into a contract with the Chatt Inn on E. 23rd Street to house up to 100 homeless individuals at a cost of up to $341,250.

The 90-day contract period goes from March 13 to June 12 and could be extended.

Officials said all of the costs will be covered by federal COVID-19 stimulus funds.

City officials said during the pandemic that homelessness has risen sharply in Chattanooga with many congregating in homeless camps. That has tended to spread the virus and bring unhealthy and unsanitary conditions, it was stated.

The Chatt Inn will charge $37.99 for a king bed room, $39.99 for two double beds, $41,99 for king kitchenettes and $43.99 for two double kitchenettes.

The rooms will include a TV, mini-fridge, shower/both, toilet, heat/air.

The hotel is to provide breakfast.

Arrangements are being made with the Community Kitchen to provide the other two meals.

There will be social service agencies working with the homeless, including seeking permanent placement off the streets.

The city initially planned to use the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge, but East Ridge officials objected.


Police Blotter: Unintoxicated Man Passes Out In Car Still In Drive; Police Looking For 2-Foot-Tall Man At Hampton Inn Downtown

An anonymous person called police and said he saw a white male unconscious behind the wheel of his vehicle that was still in drive. Police arrived and found the man was asleep in his vehicle. EMS said he was medically alright. Police did tests on the man and he did not appear intoxicated. The man had a suspended license, so police made him call a friend. The vehicle, a Subaru Outback, ... (click for more)

Police Blotter: How TV Got Broken While Owner Took A Walk Remains A Mystery; Car Thieves At Avis Don't Get Very Far

A woman living on Grove Street told police that a black male wearing a blue jacket, brown jacket and red beanie had broken a TV at her residence. She said the man fled the location and was located under I-27 on W. MLK Boulevard. Police located a man matching his description who identified himself to police. Police detained and transported the man back to the Grove Street address ... (click for more)

Opinion

It Will Be Another Season Without Baseball For Me - And Response (2)

I am really angry about Major League Baseball. But now there simply aren't enough four letter words for me to use that would express my total disgust with Major League Baseball. Moving the All Star game from Atlanta to wherever is a pure and unnecessary political move. I don't want political advice from athletes, I want them to participate in their sport. ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Easter Morning, 2021

Ten years ago on an Easter Sunday like this one, the Rev. Todd B. Jones stood in the pulpit of the First Presbyterian Church in Nashville and told of the shortest Easter sermon ever given. It is so short it is easily memorized and impossible to forget. As Christians the world over celebrate the Resurrection of Jesus today, allow me to give my space on this most meaningful Holy Day ... (click for more)

Sports

Lee Women Fall To Mississippi College In Gulf South Championship

The No. 2 Lee women's soccer team saw a successful spring season come to a disappointing end on Saturday afternoon falling to the No. 9 Mississippi College Choctaws, 3-0 in the Gulf South Conference Spring Championship Series Final. A sluggish first half doomed the Lady Flames as they conceded two goals in the first 26 minutes. Mississippi College jumped on the board on a goal ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Clinch Three Game Series Win At ETSU

The Chattanooga Mocs softball team earned a hard-fought 3-2 win in 11 innings to clinch a three-game series sweep over rival ETSU on a sunny Saturday afternoon in Johnson City, Tenn. The game marked the longest (by inning) in Betty Basler Field history. Following the victory, Chattanooga is now winners of four of its last five and improve to 4-1 in SoCon play and 8-16 overall. ... (click for more)


