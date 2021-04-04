City Entering Into $341,250 Contract With The Chatt Inn On E. 23rd Street To House Up To 100 Homeless

The city is entering into a contract with the Chatt Inn on E. 23rd Street to house up to 100 homeless individuals at a cost of up to $341,250.

The 90-day contract period goes from March 13 to June 12 and could be extended.

Officials said all of the costs will be covered by federal COVID-19 stimulus funds.

City officials said during the pandemic that homelessness has risen sharply in Chattanooga with many congregating in homeless camps. That has tended to spread the virus and bring unhealthy and unsanitary conditions, it was stated.

The Chatt Inn will charge $37.99 for a king bed room, $39.99 for two double beds, $41,99 for king kitchenettes and $43.99 for two double kitchenettes.

The rooms will include a TV, mini-fridge, shower/both, toilet, heat/air.

The hotel is to provide breakfast.

Arrangements are being made with the Community Kitchen to provide the other two meals.

There will be social service agencies working with the homeless, including seeking permanent placement off the streets.

The city initially planned to use the Budgetel Inn in East Ridge, but East Ridge officials objected.