 Tuesday, April 6, 2021 77.0°F   a few clouds   A Few Clouds

Breaking News


City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

Tuesday, April 6, 2021 - by Joseph Dycus

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats.

Jermaine Freeman, Kristen Hewes, and Lara Freeman gave the City Council a presentation on their regional resiliency plan. Because of the increasing number of extreme weather events, the city found it to be a worthwhile endeavor last year. Jermaine Freeman used the fires in 2016, the tornado last year, and the increasing and record-breaking amount of rain each year as examples of weather that disrupts and cripples Chattanooga.

“We started it because the administration saw a clear need for Chattanooga and its partners to analyze and make changes because of how extreme weather events are putting a strain and could impact our public infrastructure,” Mr. Freeman said.

Ms. Hewes said Chattanooga is the sixth-fastest warming city in the United States, which means extreme weather will continue to be commonplace. She said regional stakeholders, representatives from the county, and partners like EPB have become involved in this plan.

Lara Freeman said this study will look at ways Chattanooga government and businesses can plan for and adjust to weather and other natural disasters like the COVID-19 pandemic. She did point out this resiliency plan is not preventative.

“This project was designed as a climate assessment plan, and was adapted to focus on extreme weather events and pandemic planning and geographic resiliency plans,” Ms. Freeman said. “We took a range of hazards and evaluated their risk to both operations and facilities of Chattanooga’s owned and operated plants and facilities. This is not focused on sustainability, which mitigates the causes of extreme weather.”

Councilman Russell Gilbert asked, “Do we have other facilities ready to go if we have a disaster like that somewhere else?”

Jermaine Freeman said right now the facilities that best suit this would be the YMCA centers, as well as the Youth and Family Development centers around the city. However, he said the city does not have any certain partners at this time.

“That’s why these partnerships are so important,” Mr. Freeman said. “When tornadoes or extreme weather happen, we can reach out to our partners in the community.”

Mr. Freeman pointed out that last year, after the tornado, a religious site like Silverdale Baptist Church opened their doors to allow people in after the tornado. He said faith-based organizations are extremely helpful in situations like that.

Councilman Erskine Oglesby asked if there was any organization or agency that oversees the entire plan. Mr. Freeman said no one organization oversees it at the moment.

“This is why we wanted to start this conversation,” Mr. Freeman said.


April 12, 2021

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

April 6, 2021

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

April 6, 2021

Hamilton County Has 1 More Virus Death, 35 New Cases; Tennessee Has 38 More Deaths


A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her ... (click for more)

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen ... (click for more)

Hamilton County had 35 new coronavirus cases on Tuesday, bringing the total to 42,840. There has been one more death from the virus, a white female, aged 81 or older for a total of 480 in the ... (click for more)



Breaking News

Police Blotter: Dropped Money Bag At Taziki's Held $3,800 Cash; Man Says He Got Fake $100 Bill From His Boss

A woman at a residence on Market Street told police that she had stopped at Taziki's Restaurant that afternoon to pick up a to-go order and believes that she dropped her money bag out of her purse. She says that it held about $3,800 cash. She said she checked with the restaurant and it had not been turned in. * * * Police were dispatched to St. Peter's Episcopal School, ... (click for more)

City Looking At Ways To Deal With Increasingly Problematic Weather

Some city staff members have been studying how the city could be better prepared in the face of more and more frequent rounds of severe weather and health threats. Jermaine Freeman, Kristen Hewes, and Lara Freeman gave the City Council a presentation on their regional resiliency plan. Because of the increasing number of extreme weather events, the city found it to be a worthwhile ... (click for more)

Opinion

"Doc" Was The Best Of Us

One of my mentors at UTC passed away recently. Dr. Richard "Doc" Wilson was a mentor and friend. He was crazy smart as an award-winning author. His desk reference set of the U.S. presidents won the highest honor in its category. He was also very kind and a servant to anyone who needed help. When our fraternity house burned down he cleared his rental house for everyone that ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Vol LB Kayos A Cat

My pal Steve Spurrier had a very simple and quite explicit rule for his team through the years he was a very successful football coach. “If you ever hit a girl, regardless of any circumstance, don’t even bother coming by my office. Pack up your things and get out of this state. I’ll handle all the paper work, inform the university you are no longer fit to be a student, and I will ... (click for more)

Sports

Game Time Set For UTC Semifinal vs Furman

The University of Tennessee at Chattanooga women’s soccer team will travel Saturday, April 10 to Greenville, S.C., to take on Furman in the semifinal round of the Southern Conference Tournament. The match is set to kickoff at 7:00 p.m. at Stone Stadium. The Mocs finished 6-2-1 against the league for its best finish in program history in third place. Furman went 6-0-2 against ... (click for more)

UTC Soccer Third In SoCon Play

- The Chattanooga women’s soccer team finished third in the Southern Conference, its best-ever in program history, with a 6-2-1 league mark and earned a spot in the upcoming Southern Conference Championship. The tournament seeding came down to the last day with first and third still in doubt. Samford, who started the day tied with Furman, scored a 2-0 shutout at UNCG to wrap ... (click for more)


Happenings

Dining

Business

Student Scene

Church

Memories

Real Estate

Living Well

Outdoors