Georgia Has 48 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,058 More Cases
Friday, April 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 48 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,930.
There are 1,058 new cases, as that total reaches 860,393 confirmed cases of coronavirus.
Hospitalizations are at 59,570, which is an increase of 89 from Thursday.
Here are the numbers by county:
Catoosa County: 5,451 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 244 hospitalizations, up 1
Chattooga County: 2,195 cases, up 6; 60 deaths; 172 hospitalizations, up 1
Dade County: 1,183 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations, up 2
Walker County: 6,299 cases, up 12; 78 deaths; 270 hospitalizations, up 1
Whitfield County: 14,656 cases, up 11; 225 deaths; 727 hospitalizations