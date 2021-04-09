 Friday, April 9, 2021 81.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Georgia Has 48 More Coronavirus Deaths And 1,058 More Cases

Friday, April 9, 2021
Georgia state health officials reported on Friday there are 48 additional deaths due to the coronavirus. The current total is 16,930.

There are 1,058 new cases, as that total reaches 860,393 confirmed cases of coronavirus. 

Hospitalizations are at 59,570, which is an increase of 89 from Thursday.

Here are the numbers by county:

Catoosa County: 5,451 cases, up 7; 61 deaths; 244 hospitalizations, up 1

Chattooga County: 2,195 cases, up 6; 60 deaths; 172 hospitalizations, up 1

Dade County: 1,183 cases, up 3; 11 deaths; 62 hospitalizations, up 2

Walker County: 6,299 cases, up 12; 78 deaths; 270 hospitalizations, up 1

Whitfield County: 14,656 cases, up 11; 225 deaths; 727 hospitalizations

Haynes Says Home Values In East Ridge Up 35%

Assessor Marty Haynes told the East Ridge City Council on Thursday evening that home values in East Ridge are up 35 percent. He said values of residential properties have increased 35 percent in East Ridge over the last four years, compared to 25 percent in all of Hamilton County. “It is unprecedented,” he said. In 2020 there were 398 home sales in the city and inventory ... (click for more)

Upcoming City Council Agenda For Tuesday

Here is the upcoming City Council agenda for Tuesday: I. Call to Order by Chairman Henderson. II. Pledge of Allegiance/Invocation (Councilman Mitchell). III. Special Presentation. IV. Minute Approval. V. Ordinances – Final Reading: PLANNING a. 2020-0027 Paces Ferry Builders (R-1 Residential Zone and R-T/Z Residential Townhouse/Zero Lot Line Zone to R-T/Z ... (click for more)

Opinion

Why Don't All Federal Judges Rule The Same Way?

A common question raised about the federal courts, especially the Supreme Court, is why judges rule differently in the same or similar cases. Federal judges take an oath to “administer justice without respect to persons, and do equal right to the poor and to the rich, and [to] faithfully and impartially discharge and perform all [their] duties.” If judges are intelligent and well ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Mr. President: ‘Sit Down!’

It wasn’t lost on me that on the same day Tennessee Governor Bill Lee signed legislation to “allow just about any Tennessean” to legally carry a firearm without a permit, President Biden laid the biggest egg of his career. Understand, I like some of the stuff Biden is trying to accomplish but gun control – while a liberal flame point – is so far out of reach the President would ... (click for more)

Sports

Future Pans Factor Into Madison Hayes' Move To Wolfpack

Former McDonald’s All-American and SEC All-Freshman selection Madison Hayes transferred from Mississippi State to NC State for a plethora of reasons, not all of them related to basketball. The former East Hamilton superstar guard averaged 4.7 points and 4.7 rebounds for the Bulldogs as a spot starter before entering her name into the transfer portal after the season. The Chattanooga ... (click for more)

Former Mocs' All-American Corey Levin Signs With New York Jets

Former University of Tennessee at Chattanooga All-American Corey Levin signed a free agent contract with the New York Jets this week. Levin was a two-time winner of the Southern Conference Jacobs Blocking Award during his career from 2013-16. Levin graduated with a degree in Health & Human Performance from UTC in December 2016 and was a sixth-round selection (217th ... (click for more)


