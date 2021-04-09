Hagerty Says Biden's Budget Has No Chance Of Being Enacted

United States Senator Bill Hagerty, a member of the Senate Appropriations Committee, on Friday released the following statement on President Joe Biden’s budget proposal for fiscal year 2022:

“The Biden Administration is sorely mistaken if they believe they’ve submitted a serious budget proposal," said Senator Hagerty. "Despite taking extra time to develop it, this budget is light on details, woefully inadequate, and places our country on the wrong path by undermining investments made during the last four years, including for the border wall and military, and threatens our ongoing recovery from this pandemic-driven recession.

"President Biden recklessly ignored my request for increased Immigration and Customs Enforcement funding, instead doubling down on the demoralizing insults leveled on ICE and Customs and Border Patrol by effectively defunding both agencies and siding with the anti-law-enforcement policies of the far left.

"This budget prioritizes growing government, rather than jobs for the American worker. As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I will fight for the interests of Tennesseans and all Americans while working to eliminate wasteful, duplicative, and unnecessary spending. This budget has no chance of being enacted, and is a waste of the paper that it’s printed on.”