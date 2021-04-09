Fire Damages Grease Monkey On Shallowford Road Friday Afternoon

The Chattanooga Fire Department worked a commercial fire Friday afternoon at Grease Monkey Diesel & Auto Performance Repairs, at 4101 Shallowford Road.

Around 2 p.m., the owner noticed smoke coming from the back of the building in the shop area and called 911. Engine 15 was first on the scene and found heavy smoke and flames visible from the rear and side of the structure.

A water supply was established and fire attack initiated. Crews focused on the interior and exterior of the garage. The building, as well as tires and several cars on site, were on fire.

Firefighters worked to get the flames extinguished and then spent time wetting everything down and checking hot spots to make sure the fire was completely out.





All of the employees safely excited the business and there were no injuries.

The cause of the fire will be under investigation. Ladder 13, Quint 6, Engine 15, Quint 8, Quint 7, Squad 7, Ladder 5, Squad 20, Battalion 2, Battalion 3 (Blue Shift), CFD Investigations, EPB, HCEMS and CPD responded.