Hamilton County Has 1 More COVID Death And 45 New Cases; Tennessee Has 19 More Deaths

Hamilton County had 45 new coronavirus cases on Monday, bringing the total to 44,583. There has been one more death from the virus, and the total is 495 in the county. It is reported to be a white man, aged 51-60.



The number of those who have recovered from coronavirus in Hamilton County is 43,528, which is 98 percent, and there are 560 active cases.



There are 35 patients hospitalized and 12 in Intensive Care Units. Three more are hospitalized with suspected cases of COVID. Of those hospitalized, 12 are county residents.

The number of coronavirus cases in Tennessee is at 854,360 on Monday with 382 new cases. There have been 19 more deaths from the virus, for a total of 12,276 State Health Department officials said.



The state currently has 730 people hospitalized from the virus, which is eight fewer than on Sunday.



Testing numbers are above 7.768 million across the state.

The number of people who have recovered from coronavirus in Tennessee is 832,600, which is 97 percent.



Here are the numbers by county:



Bledsoe County: 2,146 cases, up 4; 11 deaths



Bradley County: 15,062 cases, up 30; 150 deaths



Grundy County: 1,793 cases; 34 deaths



Marion County: 3,128 cases, up 5; 47 deaths



Meigs County: 1,390 cases, down 1; 25 deaths



Polk County: 2,082 cases, up 4; 24 deaths



Rhea County: 4,353 cases, up 5; 75 deaths



Sequatchie County: 1,702 cases, up 4; 29 deaths



Knox County: 50,796 cases, up 121; 635 deaths



Davidson County: 89,465 cases, up 110; 938 deaths, up 5

Shelby County: 95,968 cases, up 312; 1,622 deaths, up 3