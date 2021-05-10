 Monday, May 10, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Single 2,000-Gallon Underground Tank On The Southside Turned Out To Be 8,000 Gallons; 2 Other Tanks Also Uncovered

Under TDEC’s and S&ME’s guidance, Conversant Group with Marion Environmental and BKS Construction are removing a legacy of Chattanooga’s polluted past from the ground on the Southside. 

Ground penetrating radar and prior records had recorded only one 2,000 gallon tank. 

John Anthony Smith, president of the Conversant Group, said, "Unfortunately, the supposed 2,000-gallon tank was actually 8,000 gallons, and we have discovered two more tanks."

He said, "Conversant Group is fervently committed within the limits of our resources and under TDEC’s guidance to do right by Chattanooga and our planet.  This site will be cleaned up in accordance with state and federal rules, and it will become a public parking lot."

The site at 1516 Broad St. was a fueling station from 1940 to 1974. 

Mr. Smith said, "Unfortunately, the original owners never remediated the site properly, and these tanks had been resting within the ground rusting and and possibly leaking for decades.

"We are proud to say that they are finally and permanently coming out of the ground."


How Jenny Hill Became Chattanooga's Ultimate Multi-Tasker; New City Council Member To Serve On School Board Until August 2022

Jenny Hill right now is the ultimate Chattanooga multi-tasker, who wants to be a positive contributor in all the various facets of her life, too. Not only has she served on the Hamilton County School Board from District 6 since 2018, when she beat Michael Henry for Joe Galloway’s vacated seat, but she was also recently elected to the District 2 City Council seat in the April ... (click for more)

Man Has Critical Injuries After Shooting On Monday Afternoon At Highway 58 Circle K

Chattanooga Police said a man has critical injuries after a shooting on Monday afternoon at the Circle K in the 4800 block of Highway 58. It happened in the parking lot. The man suffered life-threatening injuries, police said. Investigators cordoned off the area around the convenience store. (click for more)

Opinion

Ron Swafford Has Had An Outstanding Career

It has been a pleasure working with Ron Swafford in City Court. Ron has done a great job and has had an outstanding career. During the pandemic Ron and his staff worked tirelessly and courageously to keep the wheels on, even while in court proceedings were cancelled. During our working relations, Ron and I have become good friends. He is a good man with a fine family. I ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: A Mom’s Integrity Lesson

I am in the middle of reading Admiral William McRaven’s new book “The Hero Code” and strongly suspect that in the years to follow, there will be over a million moms who will make sure their children read it. In it are the lessons our mothers taught us – or certainly tried – as they equipped us for life as best they possibly could. “The Hero Code” is about such things as courage, ... (click for more)

Sports

Sanmartin Sharp in Trash Panda Series Finale

Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)

Mocs Softball Wins; Earns Third Seed In SoCon Tournament

In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium. Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)


