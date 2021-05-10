Single 2,000-Gallon Underground Tank On The Southside Turned Out To Be 8,000 Gallons; 2 Other Tanks Also Uncovered

Under TDEC’s and S&ME’s guidance, Conversant Group with Marion Environmental and BKS Construction are removing a legacy of Chattanooga’s polluted past from the ground on the Southside.

Ground penetrating radar and prior records had recorded only one 2,000 gallon tank.

John Anthony Smith, president of the Conversant Group, said, "Unfortunately, the supposed 2,000-gallon tank was actually 8,000 gallons, and we have discovered two more tanks."

He said, "Conversant Group is fervently committed within the limits of our resources and under TDEC’s guidance to do right by Chattanooga and our planet. This site will be cleaned up in accordance with state and federal rules, and it will become a public parking lot."

The site at 1516 Broad St. was a fueling station from 1940 to 1974.

Mr. Smith said, "Unfortunately, the original owners never remediated the site properly, and these tanks had been resting within the ground rusting and and possibly leaking for decades.

"We are proud to say that they are finally and permanently coming out of the ground."