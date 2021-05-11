Police Blotter: Man Goes Ballistic After Messed Up Order At Chattanooga Restaurant; Suspicious Person Sleeping In Car Was Displaced Patten Towers Resident

A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned.



A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford Road. The owner of the restaurant told police his employees had taken an order from a man. He said his employees must have mis-heard the man when taking the order and accidentally messed up his order.

He said the man then got very upset that the order was incorrect. He grabbed a glass bowl for tips off of the drive-thru window table and threw it into the drive-thru window, breaking the window ($200 damage). The man then jumped out of his car and rushed into the restaurant, jerking the door handle back and forth, bending the door handle and damaging it ($200). The man then entered the restaurant and screamed at every employee and grabbed a paper towel stand and smashed it against the counter ($10 damage). The owner screamed at the man, telling him to leave, and the man then left. Police got some suspect information, including a name that was written on the receipt from the card the customer used, and video footage showing a white male wearing a black hat and gray shirt. Police searched the name and did not find any suspects matching the description seen on camera.* * *A woman on Idlewild Drive told police that her dog had located an unloaded pistol in their yard and she wanted to turn it in. Police turned the pistol into Property and notified NCIC. NCIC notified the owner that it was stolen from Manchester.* * *While already on scene at Walmart, 5764 Hwy 153, police were told by Loss Prevention they had stopped a woman for possibly skip scanning. After speaking to the Loss Prevention employees, they had determined it was more of a misunderstanding and would not press charges. The woman was trespassed from all Walmart properties, however, and let go.* * *An employee at U-haul, 2022 Broad St., told police that a U-haul truck was stolen from their parking lot. A man had rented the truck and left it in the lot with the keys in the vehicle. The employee did not see the vehicle in the lot and did not have footage of it being stolen. The vehicle was entered into NCIC.* * *

An employee at a store on Gunbarrel Road told police that a person attempted to buy shoes with fake money. The employee said they kept the money and called police. Officers will take the money to Property.



* * *



An employee from Home Depot, 7421 Commons Blvd., told police that a man passed all points of sale with the Ayobi back blower. She said she stopped the man, but he refused to come back in the store, leaving the back blower. She showed police photos of the man in the store and in Hixson at Home Depot, saying it was the same person. Officers will not be seeking warrants on

the man based on the photos given.



* * *



A suspicious vehicle was reported on the shoulder at 1040 I-75 SB. Police got out with the vehicle and noted the dealer tag was from Alabama. Police also noted the vehicle did not show any signs of misuse. It looked to be a vehicle being transported from a dealership. Police left an unattended vehicle (orange) sticker on the vehicle for public safety.



* * *



Police responded to a wreck at 3501 Amnicola Hwy. A woman driving a white Volkswagen told police that when she was facing north at the light of Amnicola Highway and Lost Mound Drive, she felt a jolt like her car was rear-ended. The driver of the second vehicle, a Kia Forte, told police that she never hit the car in front. Neither vehicle showed any evidence of a collision occurring (paint transfer, dirt transfer, dents, etc.). Police asked if either woman wanted to make a wreck report. Neither woman wanted to make a wreck report, due to the lack of damage. Neither one indicated injuries, and both vehicles drove from the scene.



* * *



A man at an apartment on Passenger Street told police his white Moped was stolen out of the parking lot. He said he has no suspect information, or an exact time of when it was stolen, but does know the date it occurred. He said he paid $1,100 for the Moped. Police searched the area, but did not find the Moped, which was entered into NCIC.



* * *



A woman on Rogers Road called police around 9 p.m. and said that she and her boyfriend had gotten into an argument and she wanted him to bring her car back. She told police that he lives with her and that he usually drives the car whenever he wants. Police told her that since she allows him to use the car regularly, they could not report it stolen yet. Later, before the officer was able to complete the report, he got a call in the Rogers Road area around 1 a.m. While driving through the area, he observed the vehicle that the woman was trying to report stolen sitting in her driveway. Police made contact with the boyfriend at the residence who said that he was back because she

asked him to bring the car back.



* * *



A woman told police that she was traveling east on E. 3rd Street when a silver Jeep came into her lane almost striking her. She said in order to not have her vehicle struck, she ran up onto the curb and messed her rim up and wanted to make a report. She said that the occupants of the vehicle looked to be two young white females, but that’s all she could tell police. The woman did not have insurance information at the time and said she would call back tomorrow to update the report.



* * *



A man told police that his 1970 VW Rail Buggy had died on him on the interstate, at 110 Hwy. 27 NB. He said he went to get jumper cables to jump the vehicle, and when he returned it was gone. He said the key had broken off in the ignition. He said he did not have a tag for the vehicle because he had just purchased it from a man. The man he purchased it from said he would call in tomorrow with the information to enter the car into NCIC. Police searched for the vehicle, but were unable to locate it. The vehicle was not entered into NCIC because of the lack of information.



* * *



A woman on Chestnut Street told police her vehicle had been stolen. She said she had tracking the vehicle, a 2020 black Ford Escape, that showed its last known location to be at Hi-Tech Fuel, 20 GA-193 in Flintstone. This location ping was as of 30 minutes prior to police arrival. Police checked the location, but did not locate the vehicle. It was BOLO'ed to Walker County. During the 30 minutes the vehicle tracking was turned off. The woman said she was at the Hi-Tech and at some point she lost her keys. After looking for the lost keys, she returned home around 10 p.m. to retrieve the spare. She said when she returned to retrieve her vehicle around 11 p.m., it was gone. The vehicle was entered into NCIC. Police were to follow up with Hi-Tech when they open to see about video footage.



* * *



While on patrol at 1529 Sholar Ave., an officer spotted a man who was parked across from the COVID vaccine place late at night. The officer stopped to check on the man, who told him that he was just talking on the phone to his brother. Police ran the man for warrants and it came back negative.



* * *



Police conducted a traffic stop on Kanasita Drive around 3:30 a.m. in the area of all the businesses. The officer stopped a silver Chevy sedan for the tag hanging off and for suspicious activity in the area with thefts during midnight hours. The woman driving the vehicle said she was picking up her son at one of the businesses in the area. Police noted there are a few businesses that do operate at all hours. There were no warrants on the woman and she was released with a warning.

* * *



Someone called about a suspicious person at the 1000 block of Georgia Avenue. Police located the "suspicious" person via the vehicle/tag number the caller said he was in. The man did not seem to be doing anything suspicious. He was an elderly white man who was sleeping in his vehicle due to the recent building fire at 1 E 11th St. where he resides. The building had temporarily been evacuated until repairs are made.