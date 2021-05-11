May 11, 2021
A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola ... (click for more)
Click here for the latest Bradley County arrest report. (click for more)
A girl on E. Brainerd Road told police she had a disorder with her friend. She said she let him stay with her for a few weeks, but eventually her dad helped her move his stuff out. She said he had attempted to kick the apartment door the night before, but had stopped. Police told her to contact dispatch if he returned.
A vandalism was reported at the Firebox Grill, 7025 Shallowford ... (click for more)
The Hamilton County Health Department has added 10,800 Pfizer appointments to the schedule.
COVID-19 Vaccine Drive-Thru (Pfizer first and second dose)
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406
· May 19 - 22, May 24 - 28 and June 1 - 3 at Tennessee Riverpark
· No appointment necessary
· FREE. Open to the public 16 years of age and older ... (click for more)
We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos.
Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)
Just one month ago, the America people were clamoring for the COVID vaccine. In mid-April, the United States was inoculating quite nearly 3 million doses a day, yet today our heroic health department heroes can’t give enough of the life-saving serum away. I am just like the health officials who have helpless watched as 582,081 Americans have died (as of 6 p.m. yesterday) and, closer ... (click for more)
Unlike his flame throwing teammates Hunter Greene and Nick Lodolo, Lookouts starter Reiver Sanmartin makes due with a fastball that tops out around 90 MPH. Instead of overwhelming batters with force, Sanmartin uses movement and breaking balls to keep hitters off-balance. The Lookouts took the Sunday series finale 7-1 over the Rocket City Trash Pandas, and Sanmartin was almost flawless ... (click for more)
In a do-or-die game for the Chattanooga Mocs softball team, seniors Hayleigh Weissenbach and Cameren Swafford each homered and combined to drive in three runs during a thrilling 6-3 win over Southern Conference rival Samford on Sunday afternoon inside Jim Frost Stadium.
Following the win, Chattanooga (13-23, 8-8 SoCon) clinches a spot in this week's SoCon Championship as the ... (click for more)