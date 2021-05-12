 Wednesday, May 12, 2021 66.0°F   mostly cloudy   Mostly Cloudy

Colonial Pipeline Starts Pipes Flowing Again

Wednesday, May 12, 2021

Colonial Pipeline initiated the restart of pipeline operations on Wednesday at approximately 5 p.m. ET. That came after a computer hack closed the line for several days, causing gas prices to rise and consumers to fill up. 

Officials said, "Following this restart, it will take several days for the product delivery supply chain to return to normal.

Some markets served by Colonial Pipeline may experience, or continue to experience, intermittent service interruptions during the start-up period. Colonial will move as much gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel as is safely possible and will continue to do so until markets return to normal.

"As we initiate our return to service, our primary focus remains safety. As part of this startup process, Colonial will conduct a comprehensive series of pipeline safety assessments in compliance with all Federal pipeline safety requirements. 

"This is the first step in the restart process and would not have been possible without the around-the-clock support of Colonial Pipeline’s dedicated employees who have worked tirelessly to help us achieve this milestone. We would also like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration, as well as the Department of Energy, Department of Transportation, FBI, PHMSA, FERC and other federal, state and local agencies for their ongoing support.

On Tuesday, the firm had reported, "Colonial Pipeline continues to make forward progress in our around-the-clock efforts to return our system to service, with additional laterals operating manually to deliver existing inventories to markets along the pipeline. Markets experiencing supply constraints and/or not serviced by other fuel delivery systems are being prioritized. We are collaborating with the Department of Energy (DOE) to evaluate market conditions to support this prioritization. 

"Since our pipeline system was taken offline, working with our shippers, Colonial has delivered approximately 967,000 barrels (~41 million gallons) to various delivery points along our system. This includes delivery into the following markets: Atlanta, Ga., Belton and Spartanburg, S.C., Charlotte and Greensboro, N.C., Baltimore, Md., and Woodbury and Linden N.J.

"Additionally, in preparation for our system restart, we have taken delivery of an additional 2 million barrels (~84 million gallons) from refineries for deployment upon restart. 

"Consistent with our safety policies and regulatory requirements, Colonial has increased aerial patrols of our pipeline right of way and deployed more than 50 personnel to walk and drive ~ 5,000 miles of pipeline each day. 

"Actions taken by the Federal Government to issue a temporary hours of service exemption for motor carriers and drivers transporting refined products across Colonial’s footprint and actions taken by several Governors to lift weight restrictions on tanker trucks should help alleviate local supply disruptions. This is in addition to the Reid Vapor Pressure waiver issued today by the U.S. EPA that will also help alleviate supply constraints in several states serviced by our system. We would like to thank the White House for their leadership and collaboration in resolving this matter as well as the DOE, PHMSA, FERC and other federal agencies for their ongoing support. 

"Our primary focus remains the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system, while minimizing disruption to our customers and all those who rely on Colonial Pipeline."


Red Bank Commissioners May Finally Have Revote On Thornbury Exit Proposal Next Tuesday

Chattanooga State To Host Accessibility Awareness Summit May 20

Grand Jury No Bills And True Bills


Red Bank Commissioners May Finally Have Revote On Thornbury Exit Proposal Next Tuesday

Red Bank Commissioners are still stymied on issues affecting City Manager Tim Thornbury after still another special called meeting on Tuesday night. Mayor Hollie Berry and Vice Mayor Stefanie Dalton maintain that a vote on April 26 on a contract to retain Mr. Thornbury on an on-call basis was not legal. They asserted that after City Attorney Arnold Stulce recused himself from ... (click for more)

Chattanooga State To Host Accessibility Awareness Summit May 20

Chattanooga State Community College will host the 3rd Annual Signal Centers Accessibility Awareness Summit, Thursday, May 20, at 10 a.m. This all-digital event, free to all participants, is held in conjunction with Global Accessibility Awareness Day and presented live via Zoom with both captioning and interpreters provided. A series of six breakout sessions featuring accessibility ... (click for more)

Opinion

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: College Is Changing

Over the last few years, I have sensed America’s colleges are changing for the bad. Here is UTC with a reported 50 percent graduation rate and if you send a child to the University of Tennessee it’s being told that if he matriculates for six years, there is a totally unacceptable graduation rate of 60 percent, this where a diploma makes you “a Vol for life.” Far, far worse, American ... (click for more)

Sports

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)

Mocs Add Lebanon's Porter To Women's basketball Roster

University of Tennessee at Chattanooga head coach Katie Burrows announced the addition of Lebanon's Addie Grace Porter to the 2021-22 roster. Porter helped her team to the TSSAA Final Four with a pull-up jumper against Bradley Central in the quarterfinal with three seconds remaining, capping off a stellar career with the Devilettes. In March, she led Lebanon to a 53-37 ... (click for more)


