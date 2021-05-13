Health Department To Expand Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Everyone 12 Years Of Age And Older

The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include everyone 12 years of age and older, in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidance, effective Friday.“Expanding Pfizer COVID-19 eligibility to everyone ages 12-15 is an exciting step in immunization efforts across the state,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We hope parents and guardians will make it a family event and bring the entire family to one of the many vaccination locations available in Hamilton County.”The CDC updated its clinical guidance for vaccine administration for all ages and COVID-19 vaccines can be given on the same day as other routine vaccines instead of waiting 14 days.Children or adults with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be vaccinated but should consider waiting until 90 days after the diagnosis of this syndrome.The following Health Department Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to public:Drive-Thru Vaccination SiteTennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406• Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m.• Saturday-Sunday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.• Schedule free transportation to the vaccination site; call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.• *Review the vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see occasional weekend and holiday closures.Pop-Up Vaccination EventsThe Bethlehem Center, 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410• Saturdays• May 15, 29 & June 19• noon-2 p.m.La Super Carniceria, 400A Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421• Fridays• May 14 & June 4• 11 a.m.-2 p.m.Birchwood Clinic, 5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308• Wednesdays• May 19, 26 & June 9, 16• 9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.(Pfizer) Vaccination Event Details• Available to the public 12 years of age and older.• No appointment is necessary.• First and second doses available.• Children ages 12-17 may come to the vaccination site without their parents if they have a pre-signed vaccine encounter form and their parents or guardians are available to give consent over the phone.• The vaccine encounter form is available under the handouts tab on the vaccine.hamiltontn.gov website.Expanded vaccine eligibility applies to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only. Moderna and J&J have been authorized for adults 18 years of age and older.The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available.Additional Resources? Stay up-to-date on the Health Department’s vaccine and testing information. Subscribe to the email newsletter and social media accounts here: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx.? Transportation is available to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride.? Those who wish to schedule an appointment may visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call the appointment call center at 423-209-5398 or the Spanish appointment line at 423-209-5384.? To help accelerate the process, bring a completed encounter form with you to the vaccination site. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the handouts tab.? To view the Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccination calendar visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.? Several other vaccination providers offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton County. Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code.? Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.