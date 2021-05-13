 Thursday, May 13, 2021 64.0°F   partly cloudy   Partly Cloudy

Health Department To Expand Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine Eligibility To Include Everyone 12 Years Of Age And Older

Thursday, May 13, 2021
The Hamilton County Health Department will expand Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine eligibility to include everyone 12 years of age and older, in accordance with Tennessee Department of Health and CDC guidance, effective Friday. 
 
“Expanding Pfizer COVID-19 eligibility to everyone ages 12-15 is an exciting step in immunization efforts across the state,” says Hamilton County Health Department Administrator Becky Barnes. “We hope parents and guardians will make it a family event and bring the entire family to one of the many vaccination locations available in Hamilton County.”
 
The CDC updated its clinical guidance for vaccine administration for all ages and COVID-19 vaccines can be given on the same day as other routine vaccines instead of waiting 14 days.
Children or adults with a history of multisystem inflammatory syndrome linked to COVID-19 may be vaccinated but should consider waiting until 90 days after the diagnosis of this syndrome.
 
The following Health Department Pfizer COVID-19 vaccination events are free and open to public:
 
Drive-Thru Vaccination Site
 
Tennessee Riverpark, 4301 Amnicola Highway, Chattanooga, TN 37406 
•         Monday-Friday; 9 a.m.-6 p.m. 
•         Saturday-Sunday; 9 a.m.-3 p.m.
•         Schedule free transportation to the vaccination site; call the COVID-19 hotline at 423-209-8383.
•         *Review the vaccination calendar at vaccine.hamiltontn.gov to see occasional weekend and holiday closures.
 
Pop-Up Vaccination Events
            
The Bethlehem Center, 200 West 38th St, Chattanooga, TN 37410 
•         Saturdays 
•         May 15, 29 & June 19
•         noon-2 p.m.
 
La Super Carniceria, 400A Chickamauga Rd, Chattanooga, TN 37421
•         Fridays
•         May 14 & June 4
•         11 a.m.-2 p.m.
 
Birchwood Clinic, 5625 Highway 60, Birchwood, TN 37308
•         Wednesdays
•         May 19, 26 & June 9, 16
•         9 a.m.-5:30 p.m.
 
(Pfizer) Vaccination Event Details
 
•         Available to the public 12 years of age and older. 
•         No appointment is necessary. 
•         First and second doses available. 
•         Children ages 12-17 may come to the vaccination site without their parents if they have a pre-signed vaccine encounter form and their parents or guardians are available to give consent over the phone. 
•         The vaccine encounter form is available under the handouts tab on the vaccine.hamiltontn.gov website.
 
Expanded vaccine eligibility applies to the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine only. Moderna and J&J have been authorized for adults 18 years of age and older. 
 
The Health Department’s COVID-19 hotline 423-209-8383 is available to connect people to vaccine and testing resources. Hours are Monday-Friday from 8 a.m.-4 p.m. and Saturday 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bilingual representatives are available. 
 
Additional Resources 
 
?       Stay up-to-date on the Health Department’s vaccine and testing information. Subscribe to the email newsletter and social media accounts here: health.hamiltontn.org/AllServices/Coronavirus(COVID-19)/ConnectWithUs.aspx. 
?       Transportation is available to the Tennessee Riverpark vaccination site. Call 423-209-8383 to schedule a ride. 
?       Those who wish to schedule an appointment may visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov or call the appointment call center at 423-209-5398 or the Spanish appointment line at 423-209-5384. 
?       To help accelerate the process, bring a completed encounter form with you to the vaccination site. Visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov and click on the handouts tab. 
?       To view the Hamilton County Health Department’s vaccination calendar visit vaccine.hamiltontn.gov.
?       Several other vaccination providers offer the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine in Hamilton County. Visit https://vaccinefinder.org/search/ and enter your zip code.
?       Read the press releases in Spanish, visit: https://www.facebook.com/SaludHamiltonTN/.

Fort Oglethorpe Arrest Report For April 30 - May 6

Please Stop Calling Us “Latinx”

We’re asking nicely, because we think the use of the term has been mostly well-intentioned. But let’s start with some numbers: a mere 3 percent of Americans of Latin-American descent use “Latinx” to describe themselves. This is based on a 2020 Pew Research poll of about 3,000 American Latinos. Those who want for “Latinx” to become the default say it’s preferable because it’s ... (click for more)

Roy Exum: Earn Life's "Free Lunches"

The worst debacle in our nation’s history, it is beginning to be proven, was when the United States was quarantined during the COVID-19 epidemic. Our economy – from employment to production – was stymied. Our next generation responded with virtually no education for an entire year and a surging teen suicide epidemic and the biggest profits that were made in the second half of 2020 ... (click for more)

Villalobos And Carrera-Garcia Lead Red Wolves To 1-0 Start

USL League One announced on Monday the Team of the Week Presented by Cleer Audio for Week 5 of the 2021 regular season, with two of Chattanooga's players named to the 11 after the Red Wolves handed 2019 Champions North Texas SC their first home lose in nearly two years. José Carrera García, Chattanooga Red Wolves SC: It was an all-action display from the Chattanooga midfielder ... (click for more)

UTC's Weissenbach Earns First Team All-SoCon Softball Nod

After leading the team in multiple offensive categories, Chattanooga Mocs softball graduate outfielder Hayleigh Weissenbach has been named an All-Southern Conference First Team selection, the league office announced Wednesday afternoon. In addition to Weissenbach, junior infielder Emily Coltharp was named to the All-Southern Conference Second Team while freshman infielder ... (click for more)


