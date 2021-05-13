2 Men Arrested In Dalton In Connection With Shooting Death Of Jordan McDougle, 22, In 2020

Two men are in police custody to face felony murder charges connected to the December 2020 shooting death of Jordan McDougle, 22.

On Dec. 24, 2020, McDougle, a resident of Cartersville, was dropped off at a hospital in Calhoun, Ga., suffering from a gunshot wound. He later died from his injuries, and an investigation determined that the shooting happened in Dalton. The Dalton Police Department began an investigation with the assistance of the GBI of a shooting that happened on 4th Avenue with shots apparently being fired at the apartment buildings at 626 4th Ave. There were no other victims of that shooting.

Investigators determined that McDougle was shot during that incident and developed information that two suspects were involved: Gregory Brent Grier, 27, and Issac Hickman, 27, both of Atlanta. The Dalton Police Department obtained warrants for their arrest on Feb. 12.

Grier was already incarcerated in the Clayton County Jail at that time and was extradited to the Whitfield County Jail on the Dalton charge on May 12. Hickman is in custody in Fulton County on a probation violation and will be extradited back to Whitfield County soon to face his charge in the case.

